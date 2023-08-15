The Garden Club of Los Altos will host a presentation by Michelle Kusanovich, a member of the American Institute of Architects, 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Los Altos Lutheran Church, 460 S. El Monte Ave.
Her presentation, titled “Interactions between Architect, Client and Landscapes,” will explain how she works with clients to beautify the landscape, makes smart decisions about water and energy, and encourages plant selection that simplifies lifestyles. She will answer questions during and after the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments