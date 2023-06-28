stem

Children learn about the Los Altos School District’s Living Classroom program at a previous Apricot STEM Fair.

 Courtesy of Diane Holcomb

The Los Altos History Museum’s Apricot STEM Fair offers experiential activities for all ages focusing on how STEM fields can create a more climate-resilient world. The interactive event is scheduled 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the museum’s courtyard and along the orchard pathway to the library, 51 S. San Antonio Road.

The event aims to shed light on how STEM disciplines drive sustainable practices, encourage environmental stewardship and contribute to climate resilience. Through hands-on experiments, games and demonstrations, attendees will have the opportunity to discover innovative solutions that address the challenges of climate change.

