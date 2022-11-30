Nearly 40 years ago, the mayors of Los Altos and Los Altos Hills launched a recognition event highlighting the volunteer work in both communities. The event has become an annual tradition.

This year’s 39th annual Los Altos-Los Altos Hills Joint Community Volunteer Service Awards luncheon is scheduled 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, 4290 El Camino Real, Palo Alto.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.