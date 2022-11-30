Nearly 40 years ago, the mayors of Los Altos and Los Altos Hills launched a recognition event highlighting the volunteer work in both communities. The event has become an annual tradition.
This year’s 39th annual Los Altos-Los Altos Hills Joint Community Volunteer Service Awards luncheon is scheduled 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, 4290 El Camino Real, Palo Alto.
Founded in 1983, the ceremony recognizes residents from both communities who have devoted much of their time to volunteering for local causes. Awardees are selected by a 12-member committee ap pointed by the two city councils.
Committee members are presenting nine awards this year. Following are names of the honorees and their areas of civic involvement.
• Steve Apfelberg, Little League, Los Altos School District
• Deborah Baker, Festival of Lights Parade
• Ann Duwe, Los Altos Hills pathways, Peninsula Open Space Trust
• Michele Barnett Gaskil, St. Francis High School
• Cindy Hill, North County and Los Altos libraries
• Maria Liu, Blach Intermediate School, Loyola School and the Los Altos School District
• Edward Taft, El Camino Hospital Foundation, Los Altos History Museum
• Frank Verlot, Rotary Club of Los Altos
• Sue Welch, Open Space, Los Altos Hills pathways, town environmental issues
The guest speaker for this year’s event is Shobana Gubbi, chief philanthropy officer of Second Harvest Food Bank of Silicon Valley.
Gubbi started her career in high-tech before answering the call in the nonprofit world. Prior to joining Second Harvest, she served as executive director of the Los Altos Education Foundation, and then as a major gift officer at the American Red Cross.
