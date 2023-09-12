Students in grades 5-8 are eligible to enter the 2023-2024 American History Essay Contest, sponsored by the Los Altos Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. The contest is open to students who attend public, private or parochial school, as well as those who are home-schooled.

Essay length is 300-1,000 words, depending on grade level. Entries are due in October.

