Students in grades 5-8 are eligible to enter the 2023-2024 American History Essay Contest, sponsored by the Los Altos Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. The contest is open to students who attend public, private or parochial school, as well as those who are home-schooled.
Essay length is 300-1,000 words, depending on grade level. Entries are due in October.
Three people will judge the essays, selecting one essay at each grade level as the winner at the Los Altos Chapter level. The authors of the winning essays will be invited to read their work at the February meeting of the Los Altos Chapter. The essays will then go to the next level of the competition, with the winning essays there moving forward to compete at the state level.
This year’s contest features the theme “The Stars and Stripes Forever.” The essay prompt: On May 14, 1897, John Philip Sousa played his new march, “The Stars and Stripes Forever.” On Dec. 11, 1987, the song would become the national march of the U.S. Students will imagine it is 1897 and they are a newspaper reporter for The Philadelphia Times. Their newspaper editor has asked them to write an article about the new song performed that day. Their article should tell about Sousa’s life and the story behind the song. Because it is the first performance of the song, the articles should include thoughts about the music and how the audience reacts to what was seen and heard that day.
Daughters of the American Revolution is a nonpolitical women’s service organization preserving the memory and spirit of those who contributed to securing American independence through community service and the ties of friendship.
For more information on the contest, including entry information and specific deadlines, email losaltosdar@gmail.com.
