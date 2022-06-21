The Foothills Amateur Radio Society is set to demonstrate the capabilities of amateur radio at its 24-hour Amateur Radio Field Day, scheduled 11 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday in a field owned by Maryknoll Residence at 23000 Cristo Rey Drive, Los Altos.
Visitors may observe noon to 7 p.m. Saturday.
The society will operate three radio stations and attempt to make as many contacts as possible with amateur radio stations throughout North and South America. Operators will communicate using voice, Morse code radio and digital radio.
Amateur Radio Field Day is an exercise in emergency radio communications that starts with the setup of radio stations under field conditions. The activity exercises skills needed during actual emergencies.
For more information on Field Day, email sputnik@pacbell.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments