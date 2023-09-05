09_06_23_COMM_Piyusha Kapoor_family_traindays.jpg

The Kapoor family enjoys a model train setup at a previous Train Days. The popular event, scheduled Sept. 16 and 17 at the Los Altos History Museum, features model trains riding through miniature landscapes. Steam, lights, sound and speed come together in finely crafted replicas of real-life train prototypes.

 S.M. Lieu/Town Crier File Photo

The Los Altos History Museum has scheduled its annual Train Days event 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 16 and 17 at the museum, 51 S. San Antonio Road.

Train Days offers an immersive experience that transports visitors into the heart of model railroading. Intricate layouts bring miniature landscapes to life, while steam, lights, sound and speed come together in finely crafted replicas of real-life train prototypes.

