The Los Altos History Museum has scheduled its annual Train Days event 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 16 and 17 at the museum, 51 S. San Antonio Road.
Train Days offers an immersive experience that transports visitors into the heart of model railroading. Intricate layouts bring miniature landscapes to life, while steam, lights, sound and speed come together in finely crafted replicas of real-life train prototypes.
Among of the highlights of Train Days is the opportunity for visitors to engage with members of model train clubs. The train enthusiasts share their expertise, answer questions and provide insights into the world of model railroading.
Dick Blanding of Los Altos, a longtime museum volunteer who also serves on the board of the Golden Gate Lionel Railroad Club, said the club has displayed its O-gauge layout at every Train Days since the event’s inception in 2008. Attendees will find the club’s display under the oak tree
“Through the years, I’ve witnessed how much excitement this event generates among young families and older folks who owned trains in their youths,” Blanding said. “Everyone enjoys watching the trains in action and seeing the different layouts.”
In the museum’s courtyard, the Bay Area Garden Railway Society Live Steamers will display steam-powered engines and showcase G-scale trains equipped with miniature boilers and fireboxes. The engines burn real fire and heat water, channeling it through pistons to drive the wheels and mirroring the mechanics of a real locomotive. Also in the courtyard, kids can participate in the operating of trains in Joan Hodnett’s toy train layout. Diablo Pacific Short Line Club’s G-scale trains behind the J. Gilbert Smith House will be displayed at eye level for children.
Inside the museum, the On30 narrow gauge O-scale group will set up in the Main Gallery, back for the second year. Bob Remley’s train layout, displayed in the upper Geschke Gallery, will feature loading and dumping of coal, logs and barrels in O scale.
“We’re excited to welcome visitors back to the first two-day Train Days since COVID,” Blanding said. “Everyone will leave with a smile on their face.”
Food and drinks will be available for purchase from Quick Dog and Baskin-Robbins, as well as a selection of train-related items in the gift shop. Attendees can enter a raffle drawing to win a basket of items, including a family pass on the Niles Canyon Railway.
Cost to attend Train Days is $7 per person, free for museum members and children age 10 and under. Pay at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments