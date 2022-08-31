train day

Attendees at a previous “Train Day” watch model trains in actionabove. This year’s event features models from four train clubs.

 Town crier File Photo

The Los Altos History Museum is set to transform its courtyard and Main Gallery into the backdrop for elaborate model railroad layouts for its “Train Day: Making a Town” event, scheduled 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 10 at 51 S. San Antonio Road.

Four train clubs will set up scaled renditions of prototypes complete with scenery, whimsical engines and cars equipped with steam, lights and sound. Visitors of all ages will have the opportunity to learn about model railroading and the history of locomotives while mingling with train enthusiasts, and ask club members any questions about the mechanics and electronics of their trains and layouts.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.