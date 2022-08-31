The Los Altos History Museum is set to transform its courtyard and Main Gallery into the backdrop for elaborate model railroad layouts for its “Train Day: Making a Town” event, scheduled 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 10 at 51 S. San Antonio Road.
Four train clubs will set up scaled renditions of prototypes complete with scenery, whimsical engines and cars equipped with steam, lights and sound. Visitors of all ages will have the opportunity to learn about model railroading and the history of locomotives while mingling with train enthusiasts, and ask club members any questions about the mechanics and electronics of their trains and layouts.
Participating train clubs include the California Central Coast On30 Modular Group, the Golden Gate Lionel Railroad Club, the Diablo Pacific Short Line and the Bay Area Garden Railway Society Live Steam Group.
A mini display of the museum’s 2009 exhibition “Trains Mean Business: The Growth of Los Altos” will showcase how the train made the town.
“When the Southern Pacific created a spur set of tracks to allow for a shorter distance in traveling time to Santa Cruz from San Francisco, it opened up an entire world of possibilities. The community of Los Altos is one of the beneficiaries,” said Jane Reed, who along with Margie Alving curated the Town section of the museum’s new Permanent Exhibition, opening in 2023. “Without the train, chances are the Los Altos area would have been part of the established and growing city of Mountain View.”
“Train Day” visitors may purchase hot dogs, chips and drinks from The Hot Dog Dude, ice cream from Baskin-Robbins and train-themed gifts, toys and books from the museum’s gift shop. Receive a train card at the gate and have it punched at each station to enter a raffle to win a prize basket and a free one-year museum membership.
Admission is $7 per person, free for ages 12 and under and museum members. Pay at the gate.
