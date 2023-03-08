Angie Weinberger has completed her goal of running marathons in every state. Now, she’s set her sights on a global goal.
Angie Weinberger has completed her goal of running marathons in every state. Now, she’s set her sights on a global goal.
The Los Altos-based massage therapist plans to run a marathon on every continent in a span of one week.
“I would love to be able to do it,” Weinberger said of the World Marathon Challenge, “so maybe next year.”
The 51-year-old completed her quest of running a marathon in each state Jan. 15 in Hawaii on the island of Maui.
“I felt extreme gratitude (and) so lucky that I was able to do it (without) getting injured,” Weinberger said. “It’s been 20 years in the making, so I felt a sense of accomplishment.”
Weinberger began her marathon career with triathlons. After realizing she preferred running long distances, she started endurance training.
“(Running) is more of a mindset,” she said. “I think that when you do marathons, it is more like you are in a zone. It is almost like meditation.”
The day she completed her 50th marathon in her 50th state, 33 other runners did the same thing. Among them: an 81-year-old runner who has run 2,400 marathons.
“It’s also good camaraderie,” Weinberger said of the experience. “I always meet really cool people.”
After taking a much-needed break, Weinberger plans to run in the Big Sur marathon in April. She then hopes to travel to Sweden, where she has many friends to cheer her on, for June’s Stockholm Marathon.
Weinberger can then start planning for the World Marathon Challenge, which begins in Antarctica and finishes in Miami.
“I’d have to … get used to running on tired legs more,” Weinberger said of her preparation.
Although her friends have called her crazy for wanting to attempt such a feat, it hasn’t deterred her. If she completes the World Marathon Challenge,
Weinberger said she would be the first Austrian-born woman to do so.
