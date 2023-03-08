weinberger

She did it: Angie Weinberger ran a marathon in Hawaii in January – the 50th state in which she has run in such a competition. Now, she has her sights set on the World Marathon Challenge.

 Courtesy of Angie Weinberger

Angie Weinberger has completed her goal of running marathons in every state. Now, she’s set her sights on a global goal.

The Los Altos-based massage therapist plans to run a marathon on every continent in a span of one week.

