Award-winning nature photographer Frans Lanting highlighted the Monterey Bay region in his presentation “Bay of Life: From Wind to Whales” at the Morning Forum of Los Altos March 7.
Born in the Netherlands, Lanting earned a master’s degree in economics before moving to the United States to study environmental planning. Photography, his hobby, became his passion.
Lanting served as a photographer in residence at National Geographic. He is on the National Council of the World Wildlife Fund and the Chairman’s Council of Conservation International. Along with his wife, Chris Eckstrom, he has authored 10 books.
Lanting’s talk focused on a holistic view of the Monterey Bay region. Today, it’s a bay of abundance, but 100 years ago, he said, it was an ecological disaster. It had been stripped of its natural resources, the whales had been slaughtered and the redwoods all cut. But the “Bay of Life” rebounded, Lanting revealed, because people cared and acted together.
The Monterey Bay region is the hottest spot for biodiversity in all of North America, according to Lanting, with many endangered species supported by the microclimate. In no other place do you find giant redwoods and kelp beds so close together, he noted. Lanting showed a map with Moss Landing in the center and a 50-mile circle drawn around it, including ocean and land. The circle embraces the Monterey Bay Marine Canyon, which is partly responsible for the marine diversity.
The region’s blustery wind triggers upwelling of cold waters from the deep, Lanting said, chilling the surface, which creates great banks of fog that then turn into rain as they move inland.
It is the winds of spring that bring the whales of summer, Lanting said. The winds nourish everything up the food chain, from massive blooms of plankton to tiny krill and gigantic whales. This makes Monterey Bay one of the best places to see whales, he added.
Not just whales come to Monterey Bay, but hundreds of thousands of shearwater birds. Lanting said they arrive every summer, as it is an essential stop for them on the epic annual journey that takes them all the way around the Pacific Ocean – the longest animal migration in the world.
From exploitation to restoration
The actions of activists, business leaders and politicians helped revive the bay. Now, the bay hosts the most southern salmon streams in the world, Lanting said. Peregrine falcons were reduced to only two pairs in California because of DDT in the 1960s. After DDT was banned in 1972, they have bounced back and now there are hundreds of pairs.
Most of the monarch butterflies from all over the west overwinter in the Monterey region because it doesn’t get very cold, Lanting said. Yet their population has plummeted by more than 98% during the past three decades due to habitat loss and the use of pesticides farther inland.
During the Gold Rush, the Santa Cruz Mountains had been clear cut. In 1902, Big Basin was designated California’s first state park and the Sempervirens Club saved the big trees that remained. Thus began a new era of restoration that followed the era of exploitation.
There are many protected areas around Monterey Bay now, Lanting said. The sloughs around Watsonville are among the most significant wetlands along the entire California coast. The more than 2,000 people employed in marine research in the area represent the highest concentration of ocean scientists anywhere, he added.
“Bay of Life” is a unique complement of land and sea, according to Lanting. He said he and his wife share a goal to inspire people to action for a more sustainable future for the region as a whole. They launched a campaign to educate people through the schools, and their “Bay of Life” exhibition is on display at the Museum of Art & History in Santa Cruz through April. In partnership with Santa Cruz Metro, Lanting is decorating 24 buses with his images from “Bay of Life,” his newly published book.
For more information, visit BayofLife.net.
The next Morning Forum lecture is "Update on China and China-U.S. Relations," with speaker John W. Rick, Stanford University scholar, scheduled 10 a.m. April 4 at Los Altos United Methodist Church, 655 Magdalena Ave.
To join Morning Forum of Los Altos and for more information, email Shar Thorson at skthorson@sbcglobal.net or visit morningforum.org.
