07_19_23_COMM_rotary_artist_profile.jpg

The work of Michael Nisperos, above, will be on display at this year’s Fine Art in the Park event, scheduled Aug. 12 and 13 in Lincoln Park.

Michael Nisperos, an abstract and figural expressionist painter, is scheduled to bring his art to Fine Art in the Park, scheduled  10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 12 and 13 in Lincoln Park in Los Altos.

The 48th annual open-air art show, a fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Los Altos, features the fine art and crafts of 150 juried artists, including Nisperos, as well as live music and food and beverage booths.

