Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Subscribers support the Los Altos Town Crier – please log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for reading!
Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Michael Nisperos, an abstract and figural expressionist painter, is scheduled to bring his art to Fine Art in the Park, scheduled 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 12 and 13 in Lincoln Park in Los Altos.
The 48th annual open-air art show, a fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Los Altos, features the fine art and crafts of 150 juried artists, including Nisperos, as well as live music and food and beverage booths.
Nisperos’ art studies began in high school. He credits his art teacher with building his confidence and motivating him to “work outside of conventional styles.”
It was natural for Nisperos, also a high school student-athlete, to approach painting as a highly physical activity, in which he aggressively and passionately applied brush strokes and wielded a palette knife to hatch away layers of paint. He developed his expressionist style, which differs from impressionism or surrealism. His works have been called “sculptures of canvas.”
Many of his “sculptures” reflect Nisperos’ fascination with primitive artifacts; others reflect contemporary culture. Some paintings contain subjective images, including social commentary, whereas others are more realistic.
Aficionados of Nisperos’ art say his works reveal tremendous vitality. They offer a fresh vision into the meaning of the human experience, capturing through energetic imagery the elusive subject of emotion.
A loyal following for Nisperos’ work has built over time, particularly in the Bay Area and on the East Coast.
“I am gratified to see my art proudly passed from one family generation to the next,” he said. “I especially look forward to learning how people encounter my art.”
Nisperos’ provocative paintings have been sold at numerous galleries and at auction.
His paintings hang in private and corporate collections in both the U.S. and abroad.
Photos of his paintings have been published in many publications, including ARTnews, Art in America, Palm Springs Life, The Phoenix Gazette and The Arizona Republic.
“We are thrilled to have an artist of Michael Nisperos’ caliber returning to Fine Art in the Park,” said Carol Dabb, artist coordinator for the event.
Nisperos’ booth will be located at the Edith Avenue end of Lincoln Park.
Profits from Fine Art in the Park support the Rotary Club’s charitable projects and organizations locally and around the world.
For a preview of artists’ work and for more information on Fine Art in the Park, visit rotaryartshow.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments