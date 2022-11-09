AbilityPath, one of the largest and oldest nonprofits on the Peninsula serving children and adults with disabilities and their families, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony last month commemorating the organization’s new outdoor event venue at its Middlefield campus in Palo Alto.
The renovated courtyard is designed to advance AbilityPath’s mission of developing innovative programs that promote inclusion and provide opportunities for individuals with developmental disabilities and their families.
The new outdoor event space includes an Americans with Disabilities Act drop-off entry, a bocce ball court, a stage, gardens and an eco-friendly commemorative water feature that uses recycled water. Future plans include a commercial kitchen that will provide job experience in culinary arts and hospitality. The kitchen also will be used for independent-living skills classes for people with disabilities.
Development of the outdoor courtyard and the future commercial kitchen are funded in part by grants from the county and private donations.
“The pandemic has shown us that outdoor spaces are here to stay,” said Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian, who delivered remarks at the ceremony. “This funding collaboration between the county and private donors will have a significant impact on folks in the developmental disabilities community and support their ability to find meaningful work.”
Simitian, who proposed county funding for the project, has been a longtime supporter with a vision for how the community could be more inclusive, especially when it comes to affordable housing and employment opportunities.
“The unemployment rate for people with developmental disabilities is approximately 85%,” said Bryan Neider, CEO of AbilityPath. “Our employment and careers program regularly supports more than 120 adults with developmental disabilities in jobs with local and national businesses in the community.”
“AbilityPath’s work to provide individuals with developmental disabilities the skills needed to participate in today’s workforce is a real plus,” Simitian said. “And with businesses competing for talent in a limited labor pool, adults of all abilities are a valuable resource for local businesses seeking to meet their staffing needs.”
