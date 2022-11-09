abilitypath

Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian, at front, participates in a ribbon cutting for AbilityPath Oct. 25.

 Courtesy of AbilityPath

AbilityPath, one of the largest and oldest nonprofits on the Peninsula serving children and adults with disabilities and their families, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony last month commemorating the organization’s new outdoor event venue at its Middlefield campus in Palo Alto.

The renovated courtyard is designed to advance AbilityPath’s mission of developing innovative programs that promote inclusion and provide opportunities for individuals with developmental disabilities and their families.

