When Les Kaye first came across the Buddhist practice of Zen in the 1960s, he was working as an engineer at IBM in San Jose. After 50 years of dedicated work and leadership at Mountain View’s Kannon Do Meditation Center, the Mountain View resident is stepping down as abbot next month.
Through his half-century with the center, Kaye has wrestled with how to integrate Zen practice into the fast pace of modern life in Silicon Valley.
“I would say the biggest takeaway from the last 50 years has been the opportunity to learn, or to try to learn, how to bring spirituality, spiritual practice, a spiritual worldview into ordinary life,” he said.
He added that while Zen was a new practice in the Bay Area in the 1960s, it had a long and interesting 2,000-year-old history in Asia.
“Those of us who were interested in Zen at that time were impressed by the stories we read about these monks in Japan and China who had this wisdom and had this character,” Kaye said. “And I thought, ‘But I’m not dropping; I’m going to drop out, right? This is my life. This is my culture. I’m not going to go to a monastery.’”
The innovative combination of Zen practice with ordinary life attracted many bright minds to the center. They included a college-aged Steve Jobs and Peter Norton (of Norton Antivirus fame) – two early attendees who later became financial contributors to the center.
“Those were exciting days – these young men, really bright, ambitious young men who are drawn to the practice, but then their lives, their lives took over,” Kaye said.
Life balance
Having experienced the tech world at IBM, Kaye sees that, like Jobs and Norton, everyone now living in the age of technology still needs the balance Zen offers.
“We’re very devoted to using the intellect to resolve everything – and it’s OK to use the intellect; we have problems these days that require that, and scientific advancement and artistic progress all require the intellect,” he said. “However, the intellect cannot bring wisdom, the intellect cannot help promote good relationships between people, the intellect cannot encourage compassion, selflessness and those kinds of qualities.”
For Kaye, Zen “provides a balance and an alternative to just being wrapped up in technology and in the intellect.” He shared that when people are able to drop the intellect, they can connect with the intangibles that are far more important to living a truly fulfilling life.
At the time Kaye discovered Zen, he and his wife, Mary Kaye, would drive up to the San Francisco Zen Center to meditate with Zen Master Shunryu Suzuki. When the Zen Master realized the broader Bay Area was without a Zen Center, meetings were held in the garage of Los Altos resident Marian Derby. As the number of members increased, the center moved out of the small Los Altos garage to a Mountain View
church.
“Zen practice was the first startup in a garage. In the ’60s, Silicon Valley was just beginning to appear, right? Kannon Do was the first startup in a garage,” Kaye said. “And like every other successful startup, we moved out of the garage to get something bigger. And that’s where we are.”
Finding refuge
The current meditation center is nestled in a peaceful Mountain View neighborhood and has remained a place of quiet among the stresses of Silicon Valley life.
“I want to continue to be a refuge, a place where people can come to learn about the practice and to do the practice. A place where the members support each other in the effort. A place that informs people that there is something else. That there is something greater, something other than what’s going on in your brain,” Kaye said.
For Kaye, the Zen teaching about the unity of everything would allow the world to find more peace and less contention.
“We are all included in something that includes everything, and we’re not separate. We discover that when we go out into nature, because in those moments we feel no separation. And that’s the foundation of Buddhism. There is no separation,” he said. “Because of our intellect, we feel we’re separate, but inherently we’re not, even though we have personalities, and we have different appearances and different ways of thinking and different interests. When we realize this unity, we are so happy to understand that we are part of something bigger than ourselves.”
Throughout the years of growth and movement, Kaye and the members of the center have been forced to justify their presence in the local community they were entering. When trying to obtain permits for the current center, Kaye was called to justify the practice of early meditation before the city council due to complaints from neighbors. He managed to convince the council members of its importance and received a 7-to-1 vote of confidence.
“I think part of it was they observed us and they observed me and they said, ‘These are regular people,’” Kaye said. “‘These aren’t hippies or anything like that. This guy works for IBM, for God’s sake.’”
Kaye is scheduled to step down in a formal ceremony 10 a.m. Monday at Kannon Do Zen Center, 972 Rock St. Light refreshments will be served.
For more information on the center, visit kannondo.org.
