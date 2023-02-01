rankin

Lauren Rankin

The Los Altos-Mountain View branch of the American Association of University Women hosted a Zoom meeting Jan. 22 marking the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion, which the court overturned last June.

Lauren Rankin, author of “Bodies on the Line: At the Front Lines of the Fight to Protect Abortion in America,” was the featured speaker.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.