The Los Altos-Mountain View branch of the American Association of University Women hosted a Zoom meeting Jan. 22 marking the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion, which the court overturned last June.
Lauren Rankin, author of “Bodies on the Line: At the Front Lines of the Fight to Protect Abortion in America,” was the featured speaker.
Rankin spent six years as a clinic escort at an independent abortion clinic in New Jersey, but her talk focused less on the past and more on next steps in the fight for
“It has been six months since Roe was overturned, and we are still grieving,” she said. “But Roe had never been the end of the issue. Under Roe, abortion rights were still hobbled by federal refusal to pay for medical expenses related to abortion, and by restrictive parental consent laws in many states. Abortion clinic patients were still being intimidated by anti-choice harassers at clinics. Roe was the floor, and we have had it pulled out from under us, but now the fight shifts to the states.”
Rankin discussed the difficulties communicating with advocates on the other side of the abortion issue.
“It’s no use pointing out to anti-choice proponents that the U.S. has the highest maternal mortality rate in the developed world, or that four times as many women of color die from childbirth-related causes, or that the states which have the strictest anti-abortion laws are also those with the least available medical care,” she said. “When you limit access to one kind of medical care, you erode all kinds of health care. But to anti-choice proponents, the issue is not women’s health or well-being, it is about controlling a woman’s body.”
In a question-and-answer session after her talk, Rankin addressed next steps in the fight for reproductive freedom.
Noting that the largest percentage of abortions take place in small, independent clinics, she recommended contacting clinics in states where abortion is most limited and offering support either by sending money; volunteering administrative assistance, which can be done remotely; or simply asking how to help. Other organizations such as the Brigid Alliance and Elevated Access offer transportation help for patients who must travel to get the medical help they need.
On the political front, Rankin pointed out that even in states where abortion access is restricted, ballot measures to outlaw abortion have been defeated by wide margins.
“If you put it on the ballot – ‘Should abortion be legal?’ – the people say ‘yes.’ Working state by state, we can win,” she said.
Rankin also suggested that people can lobby against the annual renewal of the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits use of federal funds for abortion services.
“The biggest threat,” she warned, “is steady erosion of the constitutional right to privacy by Supreme Court reversals of precedents which have prevented restrictions on contraception, same-sex marriage and other personal areas. ‘States’ rights’ has become a code phrase for defenders of racial discrimination, misogyny and intolerance.”
Following the Q&A session, meeting attendees enjoyed a short musical video from the recent Los Altos Stage Company “Follies,” which satirized the reversal of Roe v. Wade.
Many attendees had prepared pro-choice signs for display in a group screenshot at the close of the meeting, set to be distributed to the attendees to share on social media.
The AAUW’s mission is to promote equity for all women and girls, lifelong education, and positive societal change. The local branch sponsors several girls at Tech Trek camp each year and raises money for AAUW programs.
A link to a recording of the meeting is available by emailing Claire Noonan at c.noonan@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments