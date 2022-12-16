Julie Mahowald, chief financial officer of Housing Trust Silicon Valley, spoke on the theme “Unhoused for the Holidays” at the annual holiday social hosted by the Los Altos-Mountain View branch of the American Association of University Women Dec. 4.
The social was a hybrid meeting, with in-person attendees at Neutra House treated to hot spiced cider and home-baked cookies provided by Snack Dragon, while Zoomers provided their own refreshments.
Mahowald explained how Housing Trust uses capital investment from local tech companies to start up or preserve affordable housing in Silicon Valley. Recently Facebook, Google and Apple together pledged $4.5 billion in support of housing development. Additional funds have come from LinkedIn, Cisco Systems, Sobrato, the Grove Foundation and the David and Lucile Packard Foundation, among others.
Barriers to affordable housing include local zoning regulations and neighborhood opposition. For example, Housing Trust recently celebrated the opening of Leigh Avenue Senior Housing in San Jose, which offers 65 units occupied by formerly homeless seniors and people with physical or mental disabilities. The project took 11 years to complete, from submitting the application for development to occupation.
More recently, Vista Luna apartments on El Camino Real in Mountain View took four years to finish – still too long, in Mahowald’s view.
Both projects are located close to transportation and community services and include support services to aid residents in transition from homelessness to housing, employment counseling and health counseling. These are not transition projects like the mini-homes that have been featured in the news, but permanent homes. Approximately 90% of residents stay in place.
In a Q&A session following her talk, Mahowald challenged some myths that have grown around the homeless people she works with. They are not migrants invading in order to take advantage of California’s liberal welfare policies: 60% of the homeless in California have been in the state at least 10 years, 90% for at least one year, and very few were homeless when they arrived. In nearly all cases, they lost their housing and once unhoused, found it impossible to get back under a roof.
Mahowald urged attendees to learn what new housing laws actually say, rather than trusting scary newspaper headlines, and to be a voice for the pro-housing group YIMBY (Yes In My Back Yard) at local planning meetings.
Simone Berkowitz, program development director at Community Services Agency, also spoke briefly on CSA’s outreach and support programs for unhoused families. Many attendees at the social contributed gift cards and checks as donations for CSA.
The program supported the efforts of the local branch of the AAUW to promote the welfare of women and girls, who are often the most impacted by lack of affordable housing.
Vicki Reeder, director of the local AAUW branch, introduced two alumnae of AAUW’s Tech Trek science camps. Both girls attended virtual camps via Zoom during the summer before eighth grade. Carolyn Kao shared how happy she was to find other girls her age who were interested in technology, noting that in her computer science class at Mountain View High School, she is one of only four girls. Eine Youn told attendees how she “fell in love with science” after participating in a presentation by a young woman research biologist. Both girls are now working to organize a group of Tech Trek alumnae to prolong the connections formed at camp and to provide mentoring to younger girls interested in science and technology.
