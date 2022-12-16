AAUW

Pictured from left are Allyson Johnson, AAUW director; Simone Berkowitz, CSA program development director; and Julie Mahowald, Housing Trust Silicon Valley CFO.

 Courtesy of Allyson Johnson

Julie Mahowald, chief financial officer of Housing Trust Silicon Valley, spoke on the theme “Unhoused for the Holidays” at the annual holiday social hosted by the Los Altos-Mountain View branch of the American Association of University Women Dec. 4.

The social was a hybrid meeting, with in-person attendees at Neutra House treated to hot spiced cider and home-baked cookies provided by Snack Dragon, while Zoomers provided their own refreshments.

