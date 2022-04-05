The Los Altos/Mountain View branch of the American Association of University Women, along with members of the seven branches of the Santa Clara County Inter-Branch Council of AAUW, marked the 50th anniversary of Title IX during a Zoom webinar March 19.
Title IX, a provision of the federal Education Amendments Act passed in June 1972, prohibits gender-based discrimination in schools or educational programs that accept federal aid. Support of Title IX in action is a mission goal for AAUW.
The webinar, “Title IX: What You Don’t Know Can Hurt You,” drew more than 100 viewers. Danielle Slaton, U.S. Women’s Soccer Olympic medalist and soccer television analyst for the San Jose Earthquakes, moderated the panel, noting that she was “a Title IX baby, as universities were just beginning to respond to Title IX requirements” when she attended Santa Clara University. Panelists included three generations of women who have been active in enforcement of Title IX.
Marion Sacco, president of the Morgan Hill AAUW branch, opened the program with a brief review of how the mission and research of AAUW have historically supported women’s advancement, starting with a study more than 100 years ago revealing that college attendance did not in fact affect a woman’s fertility. Since then, AAUW has researched issues related to girls and women in STEM classes and occupations, bullying in schools and equal pay.
Marlene Bjornsrud, co-founder of the Bay Area Women’s Sports Initiative, provided an introduction and brief history of Title IX and its effects.
“We stand on the shoulders of women who have gone before us,” Bjornsrud said, “but we still need to fight for equity in sports. The law is 50 years old, but enforcement depends on the federal government and varies from one administration to the next.”
According to Bjornsrud, in 1977, the women’s baseball team at Santa Clara University wore hand-me-down uniforms from the men’s team, while the men got new uniforms every year. It was just last year, she added, that the NCAA committed to giving the women’s basketball finals the same level of support as the men’s March Madness tournament.
“We need to wake up, stand up and speak up when we see inequity in action,” she said.
Barriers to success
Akilah Carter-Francique, associate professor in the African American studies department at San Jose State University and executive director of the school’s Institute for the Study of Sport, Society, and Social Change, discussed how Title IX Black, indigenous and people of color have been affected by Title IX.
Sports has historically been an area where minority groups are allowed to excel, she said, but there are still barriers for Black women. Despite groundbreakers like Althea Gibson and Simone Biles, sports such as tennis, gymnastics, golf and swimming are still “white-collar sports,” said Carter-Francique, accessible to young people with private pools and country club memberships.
She concluded by urging the audience to “identify what authority you have.”
“How can you shift the culture?” Carter-Francique asked.
School requirements
Jess Eagle of Equal Rights Advocates pointed out that the protections of Title IX are not limited to sports. Today, there is a focus on sexual harassment and other gender-related issues that impact one’s ability to study and succeed.
Equal Rights Advocates staff attorney Maha Ibrahim said that every school in California is required to have a Title IX representative, and contact information must be posted on each school’s website. However, the requirement has not been strictly enforced, and how to contact the representative is not always clear.
State AAUW advocates support Assembly Bill 1968, which addresses the issue by requiring CSUs and UCs to create a website that standardizes and clarifies the resources available and next steps to take immediately following sexual assault, abuse or harassment on campus. Although current law focuses on giving survivors power over their information to secure justice, information resources for higher education campuses lack clarity and organization, which limits their effectiveness, AAUW reps contend.
Equal Rights Advocates’ Rebecca Sheff shared how students in San Francisco high schools used tools such as Instagram to organize walkouts over Title IX enforcement.
“We need to listen to younger people, who know how to leverage new methods of organization, such as Instagram, which allows one to tell their story anonymously without threat of a defamation lawsuit,” she said.
For a recording of the program and a list of Title IX resources, visit the AAUW Morgan Hill’s Facebook page at tinyurl.com/2p8rbh84.