The kickoff meeting for the newly established Silicon Valley branch of the American Association of University Women is scheduled 3-4:30 p.m. Sept. 24 in the Sequoia Room of the Los Altos Community Center, 97 Hillview Ave.

The Silicon Valley branch is the result of a recent merging of the AAUW branches of Los Altos-Mountain View and Palo Alto.

