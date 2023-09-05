The kickoff meeting for the newly established Silicon Valley branch of the American Association of University Women is scheduled 3-4:30 p.m. Sept. 24 in the Sequoia Room of the Los Altos Community Center, 97 Hillview Ave.
The Silicon Valley branch is the result of a recent merging of the AAUW branches of Los Altos-Mountain View and Palo Alto.
The featured speaker is Teresa Nguyen, medical resident at Stanford Hospital and helicopter pilot. Nguyen and her family immigrated to the U.S. from Vietnam when she was a child. She grew up hearing stories of how her parents saw hordes swarming the last U.S. helicopters leaving Vietnam, and years later, when she was a medical resident at Stanford Hospital, the sound of the Life Flight Medevac choppers hovering overhead triggered a determination to learn to fly one.
Nguyen is a former AAUW fellow.
The program will also include presentations by the middle school girls who attended AAUW’s Tech Trek science camps this summer, as well as by the young women from Foothill College who traveled to Washington, D.C., to attend the AAUW-sponsored National Conference of College Women Student Leaders in June.
The meeting, open to all, will also be available via Zoom link. Women and girls interested in STEM careers are particularly encouraged to attend.
