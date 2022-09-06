The Los Altos-Mountain View branch of the American Association of University Women is scheduled to host its 2022-2023 membership year kick-off meeting 4-5:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at Neutra House, 181 Hillview Ave., Los Altos. The meeting also will be accessible via Zoom.
Featured speaker Megan Shea, doctoral student at Stanford University’s new Doerr School of Sustainability, will discuss environmental sustainability.
Shea’s research involves collecting samples of water at tide pools, working in the laboratory to isolate and sequence the DNA in those samples and discovering what the samples reveal about ocean environments. To better understand the significance of studying ocean ecosystems, she interviews scientists, studies initiatives where the public is involved with ocean research and conducts historical research.
The program supports the statewide AAUW’s focus on environmental justice and promoting understanding of the issues facing the planet.
Middle school girls who received scholarships to attend AAUW’s Tech Trek science camps this summer will speak briefly about their experiences at the camps.
Admission is open to all. A social half-hour outside will precede the formal meeting. Attendees will be asked to wear a mask when inside Neutra House.
To RSVP to attend the meeting in person and for the Zoom link, email Claire Noonan at c.noonan@yahoo.com.
For more information on local AAUW branch activities and membership, visit lamv-ca.aauw.net.
