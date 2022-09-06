The Los Altos-Mountain View branch of the American Association of University Women is scheduled to host its 2022-2023 membership year kick-off meeting 4-5:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at Neutra House, 181 Hillview Ave., Los Altos. The meeting also will be accessible via Zoom.

Featured speaker Megan Shea, doctoral student at Stanford University’s new Doerr School of Sustainability, will discuss environmental sustainability.

