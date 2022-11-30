The Los Altos-Mountain View American Association of University Women has scheduled its annual holiday social 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Neutra House, 181 Hillview Ave., Los Altos.

Speaking on the theme “Unhoused for the Holidays,” Julie Mahowald, chief financial officer of Housing Trust Silicon Valley, will address the Housing Trust’s mission to use capital investment from local tech companies to start up or preserve affordable housing in Silicon Valley. Mahowald, who has more than 30 years of experience in high-growth tech firms, previously served on the board of Los Altos Mountain View Community Foundation for seven years and is a past co-chairperson.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.