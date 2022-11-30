The Los Altos-Mountain View American Association of University Women has scheduled its annual holiday social 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Neutra House, 181 Hillview Ave., Los Altos.
Speaking on the theme “Unhoused for the Holidays,” Julie Mahowald, chief financial officer of Housing Trust Silicon Valley, will address the Housing Trust’s mission to use capital investment from local tech companies to start up or preserve affordable housing in Silicon Valley. Mahowald, who has more than 30 years of experience in high-growth tech firms, previously served on the board of Los Altos Mountain View Community Foundation for seven years and is a past co-chairperson.
Housing Trust’s foundation was built on an initial $2 million grant from Santa Clara County that was matched threefold with $1 million each from Intel, Adobe Systems, Cisco Systems, Applied Materials, Solectron and KB Homes. Today, the trust has invested more than $335 million to create over 20,105 homes for the region’s workforce, families, seniors and special-needs residents. It is now one of the largest housing trusts in the nation.
Kimberly Marquez, homeless prevention services program director at Community Services Agency, will speak briefly on CSA’s efforts to help unhoused families during the holidays.
Members of AAUW and other attendees at the social are encouraged to bring donations for CSA (either a check or a gift card from a local department store).
The event aims to further the efforts of the local branch of the AAUW to promote the welfare of women and girls, who are often the most impacted by lack of affordable housing.
The meeting also will be available live on Zoom. For the Zoom link and to attend the event in person, email Claire Noonan at c.noonan@yahoo.com.
