The Los Altos/Mountain View branch of the American Association of University Women sponsored the planting of a tree at Sylvan Park in Mountain View Nov. 6.
The tree planting supports AAUW’s mission of encouraging climate preservation and promoting environmental justice for women and girls.
Young volunteers did the digging and staking, under the supervision of staff members of Canopy, a nonprofit organization that coordinates the planting of trees in urban parks, schools and other locations.
Local AAUW executive directors Susan Ware, Claire Noonan and Allyson Johnson attended the planting. Among the five trees to be planted, the AAUW directors chose to adopt a healthy young cork oak, native to the Mediterranean and well suited to the area’s climate.
The tree will be sustained as it grows by Canopy volunteers and will provide shade to park-goers as well as absorbing carbon dioxide for a healthier climate.