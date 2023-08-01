08_02_23_COMM_SClives_Gamble1.jpg

The Gamble Garden is open to the public free of charge in all seasons, 365 days a year. Visitors should not even think about picking the flowers.

In 1902, Edwin Percy Gamble brought his wife Elizabeth and children James, George, Launcelot and Elizabeth to Palo Alto and built a house on Waverley Street not far from Stanford University, where son James had been accepted as a student. Edwin Gamble was the son of the co-founder of the Ohio company Procter & Gamble, which had become successful in the 1870s with a remarkable soap called Ivory.

It was, in a way, Ivory soap that helped create what is now an inspirational resource in the Santa Clara Valley, the Elizabeth F. Gamble Garden.

A photo of Elizabeth F. Gamble, circa 1910, captures her at about the time she graduated from Wellesley College in Massachusetts. 

