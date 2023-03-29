The rain held off March 19 as local residents gathered to honor the late orchardist Phil Doetsch, who had been caring for the Los Altos Heritage Orchard at the civic center since 2014. Doetsch, 67, whose father was an orchardist who served as a city council member in Campbell, died of a heart attack Dec. 6, 2022. As part of the ceremony, the Los Altos History Museum marked one of the white irrigation posts in the orchard with Doetsch’s name, and Los Altos City Councilmember Lynette Lee Eng helped plant a Blenheim apricot tree – also tagged in Doetsch’s memory. Among the group were Gary Hedden, far left, of GreenTown Los Altos, which supplied the apricot tree; Jane Packard of the Los Altos History Museum’s orchard committee, kneeling in front; Lee Eng, center in black; and local historian Robin Chapman, next to Lee Eng in red. Originally planted in 1901 by J. Gilbert Smith, the orchard was named a City Historic Landmark in 1981. The city of Los Altos and volunteers from the museum are working to restore the orchard and improve signage in time for the city’s 75th birthday in December 2027.
