Richard Abbott, 100 years old (and headed for 101 in October), the oldest member of Union Presbyterian Church of Los Altos, holds the church’s youngest member, newborn Calvin Moore, son of Union’s pastor David Moore and his wife, Kaidi. Abbott and the baby got together at the church’s 47th annual Fourth of July Pancake Breakfast, sponsored by Help One Child, the Los Altos-based nonprofit group that supports foster and adopted children and their families in the Bay Area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments