Joe Simitian, from left, and Hope Services clients Scott McMillen and Tony Salazar attend the Dec. 8 event celebrating Santa Clara County’s $250,000 grant to the nonprofit Hope Services. The donation funded enhanced transportation services and the purchase of 60 laptops to enable clients to access behavioral and psychiatric services remotely.
Clients at Hope Services in Mountain View received an early Christmas gift last week – a $250,000 Santa Clara County grant aimed at improving the 70-year-old organization’s transportation and mental health services.
Spearheaded by County Supervisor Joe Simitian and approved by the county’s Board of Supervisors in June, the grant, celebrated at an event Dec. 8, funded
four Ford Explorer vehicles as well as 60 laptop computers to enable clients to access behavioral and psychiatric services remotely.
“The vast majority of us have rebounded from the pandemic, but that journey has been much longer for those in the disabled community who were disproportionately impacted by the isolation,” said Chip Huggins, president and CEO of the nonprofit Hope Services. “Funding for transportation and telehealth access is crucial to helping this vulnerable population rejoin the larger community.”
“It is fun riding in the vehicles to visit De Anza College,” client Scott McMillen said. “The staff treats the vehicles very well so that we are comfortable while out in the community.”
Hope Services currently has more than 300 clients taking part in its day programs. The new vehicles are large enough to enable better physical distancing and meet internal protocols for client safety in transporting a staff member and up to four clients.
“Like anyone else, our clients want to be out in the community,” said Hope Services North District director Suanne Rinta. “Taking classes, going to jobs, exercising, shopping – these are all outings our clients depend on.”
Along with the new laptops will come appropriate training so that Hope Services clients can better access mental health services, officials said.
“Accessing mental health services for those with special needs can be a challenge, said Anna Fernandez, Hope Services director of mental health. “The laptops and training funded by this county grant will enable our clients to more easily access the psychiatric counseling they need. Over time, that means the quality of service improves, along with better care and better outcomes.”
According to Simitian, Hope Services does critical work in the community.
“And with help from the county, they can do even more to improve the quality of life for local folks with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” he said. “It’s a smart partnership. If something as simple and basic as a van or a laptop can connect the program participants at Hope Services with the larger community, that’s a winner.”
Founded in 1952, Hope Services has aimed to develop society’s acceptance of people with disabilities and mental health needs by promoting the common understanding that the world is a better place when people with disabilities and mental health needs are fully integrated and accepted in all aspects of the culture and community.
Hope Services receives some funding from the state. To help close the funding gap, the organizations relies on grants, donations and revenue from its businesses like HopeTHRIFT stores.
Hope Services is located at 460 E. Middlefield Road.
