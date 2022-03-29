First Friday activities scheduled – no foolin’
April’s First Friday festivities are scheduled 6-9 p.m. Friday, April Fools Day, throughout downtown Los Altos.
Organizers encourage participants to have fun with the day by dressing up in “goofy” attire – mismatched socks and backward clothes, for example.
“We challenge you to see how many people you can make smile as you gallivant around the downtown to dine, dance, drink and shop, or meet up with friends and family to listen to our amazing bands,” said organizer Jamie Lucia.
Sixteen bands are set to perform at various downtown spots, including NOS at Veterans Community Plaza, the Ames Jazz Band at the Assistance League, MVP at Round Robin consignment shop, Wandering Acoustics at The Post, Eurotrash at Chase Bank, TDM at BK Collections, Sunday Seven at Le Boulanger, House Band at Enchanté Boutique Hotel and Bobby Earle Band at Rustic House Oyster Bar & Grill.
Los Altos First Friday launched in 2011 as a project of Los Altos Mountain View Community Foundation to promote social vibrancy and increase foot traffic downtown.
To volunteer, email Lucia at dr.jamie@sbcglobal.net.
For the complete band lineup and more information, visit
Assistance League hosts State St. Faire
The Assistance League of Los Altos is scheduled to host the State Street Faire Friday through Sunday at its downtown headquarters at 169 State St., with a sneak peek set for today.
The event will feature the sale of gently used vintage and high-quality goods, live music and family activities throughout the weekend.
A preview event is scheduled 5-7 p.m. today for a $20 donation at the door. Attendees will have the opportunity to view the collection of unique vintage items for sale – more than 200 hats, purses, clothing pieces and other items – in a relaxed environment. No sales or holds will occur at the preview.
The sale and activities launch Friday alongside April’s First Friday festivities, 5-9 p.m. throughout downtown. The 18-piece Ames Jazz Band will play live music at the Assistance League.
Music from The Song Gardeners, face painting, balloon creations and an interactive art wall for families are slated 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Proceeds from the State Street Faire will support the nonprofit Assistance League’s community programs in Santa Clara County, many of which help underserved children.
For more information, visit assistanceleague.org/los-altos.
Hoppin’ Hounds returns to the Hills
After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Los Altos Hills’ annual Hoppin’ Hounds Easter Biscuit Hunt returns 9-10:30 a.m. April 16 at Westwind Community Barn in Byrne Preserve, 27210 Altamont Road.
The event – a fundraiser for Palo Alto Animal Services’ Pets In Need shelter – features an on-leash biscuit hunt for dogs in the preserve. PAAS provides animal rescue services to both Los Altos Hills and Los Altos, and runs the contracted no-kill shelter for found animals.
Suggested donation is $10.
Those who can’t attend the event can make a donation of $10 or more and town staff will arrange a socially distanced kit pickup April 15. The kit includes a bag of treats, a Hoppin’ Hounds Donor Dog Bandanna and a chance to win four large gift baskets.
Advance registration is required.
To register and for more information, visit losaltoshills.ca.gov/register.
Fundraiser for Ukraine set for April 30
The Areté Dance Center is scheduled to host the Rise Up Ukraine Benefit Festival, a fundraiser for the people of Ukraine, 4-6:30 p.m. April 30 at the center, 979 Fremont Ave., Los Altos.
The event will feature Ukrainian baked goods, light appetizers, local wines, a silent auction, original art, information about the Ukrainian national dance (hopak) and dancing to live music performed by The Song Gardeners.
Tickets are $50 per person, and donations are accepted. Funds raised will support the Palo Alto-based nonprofit Nova Ukraine’s humanitarian work in Ukraine.
For tickets and more information, visit aretedancecenter.com/ukrainian-fundraiser.
Seniors answer teens’ questions in program
Seniors and teens will convene for the Los Altos History Museum’s program “Everything Old Is New Again,” scheduled 10:30-11:30 a.m. April 9 both in person at the museum and via Zoom.
High school students who participated in the museum’s Teen Docent Program will conduct one-on-one conversations with some of the seniors featured in the museum’s current exhibition, “Every Wrinkle Tells a Story: Intertwining Lives.”
The exhibition of black-and-white photographs by artist Maud Daujean showcases local seniors who share, in taped interviews, their experiences living in early Silicon Valley and describe how the area has changed through the years.
With the idea that every generation can learn from previous generations, the format of the program allows teens the opportunity to ask questions of 65- to 90-year-old residents through casual conversation.
The discussion will address topics such as: What are teenagers curious about when it comes to older people? What was it like growing up as a young person decades ago? What’s better about being a teen now as opposed to then?
“Every Wrinkle Tells a Story” is on display in the museum’s Main Gallery through May 8. Daujean’s book, “Faces of Los Altos (Every Wrinkle Tells a Story),” is available for purchase at the Museum Store.
Admission to the program is free, and advance registration is required.
To register and for more information, visit losaltoshistory.org/OldIsNew.