With a key deadline looming next Tuesday, local cities are moving to secure updated housing element documents from the state – important roadmaps that show how the communities will accommodate thousands of mandated new housing units over the next eight years.
City officials in Los Altos, Los Altos Hills and Mountain View, working under the demands of the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), are under more scrutiny than ever as they work to earn approval of their housing plans.
A part of cities’ general plan, housing elements outline strategies for attracting and placing new housing. Strategies can include rezoning in commercially zoned districts, constructing accessory dwelling units (ADUs) and subdividing lots under State Senate Bill 9. The new eight-year housing element cycle runs through 2031.
Most of the housing must be deemed affordable, spread out over a city to avoid a concentration of such units and accommodate a range of incomes. The large numbers of mandated units, under Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) numbers assigned by the state, have left affordable housing advocates hopeful, while infuriating supporters of local control: Mountain View must create conditions to allow 11,135 new units, Los Altos must add 1,958 and Los Altos Hills must accommodate 489.
Members of the Los Altos Affordable Housing Association see the city’s RHNA numbers as achievable.
“I believe LAAHA’s position is that the RHNA numbers are good as mandated for Los Altos,” said member Margo Horn.
Los Altos
Los Altos City Council members were scheduled at Tuesday’s meeting – held after the Town Crier’s press deadline – to finalize the city’s housing element. The city will then have 120 days to address any remaining issues.
“We’re really trending in a good direction, to be able to position ourselves to hopefully be found in compliance by the state,” said Nick Zornes, the city’s development services director, who is leading the effort. “Obviously, we can adopt something that we think is substantially in compliance with the law and HCD can disagree with us. That’s always been a part of the equation and there’s no way for us to control that. However, I do feel confident that we have done everything in our ability to be found in substantial
compliance with housing law.”
Council members had extensive discussions over the updated housing element at their Jan. 10 meeting. Prominent considerations included an 8.9-acre property at 2100 Woods Lane – listed in a sites inventory – and whether to allow development beyond limits outlined in the city’s own specific plan for the Loyola Corners district.
Rani Fischer of the Santa Clara Valley Audubon Society noted that the Woods Lane property has “one of the remaining riparian corridors that still has a thriving ecosystem in Los Altos.”
Council members discussed whether the Woods Lane property should be removed from a sites inventory that includes potential sites for development of new housing. In the end, the property remained on the list. According to City Attorney Jolie Houston, the housing element is separate from any particular development proposal and environmental review that could later come before the council.
For more information, visit losaltoshousing.org.
Mountain View
Mountain View’s housing element draft, already submitted to the state, was rejected by HCD – a surprise considering city officials thought they were on the right track.
“It is a lot of work that we have to do,” said Eric Anderson, advance planning manager for the city. “We have a draft on our website … and we’re taking public comments on that draft through the last week in January.”
Mountain View City Council members were scheduled to discuss the housing element at Tuesday’s meeting – after the Town Crier’s deadline – with the focus on rezonings to allow more housing.
Anderson pointed to three HCD comments the city will have to address, including 57-67 Evelyn Ave., a city-owned site targeted for affordable housing development.
“It’s currently being used as RV safe parking,” Anderson said. “They wanted some analysis from us about what’s going to happen to those RV dwellers when the housing project goes through. … Another comment is about how we’ve categorized some of our housing element sites. … And then the last comment is about ensuring that we have materials available to non-English speakers, with enough time for them to review and comment.”
Although the city won’t make Tuesday’s deadline to submit its final document, city officials said they hope to wrap up the process by March to still qualify for some state funding opportunities.
For more information, visit MVHousingElement.org.
Los Altos Hills
City Manager Pete Pirnejad outlined the tight schedule the town faces to meet the end-of-the-month deadline.
“We submitted our draft to HCD in October,” he said last week. “We expect to hear from them on Jan. 25. We are going to the Planning Commission on Jan. 27, followed by the city council on Jan. 30.”
The affluent community of 1-acre lot minimums found it challenging to identify potential sites where new housing could be developed. The town’s site inventory includes the St. Nicholas Catholic School and Foothill College properties.
“Unfortunately, we have not seen Los Altos Hills commit to faithfully following the law. So far, they have failed to provide a draft that reasonably meets their fair-share responsibilities,” the local League of Women Voters branch stated in today’s op-ed column (page 8).
“I would say our draft (housing element) to HCD was very responsive,” Pirnejad said. “But I am waiting for the official HCD response letter.”
For more information, visit losaltoshills.ca.gov.
RHNA protests
As the process plays out, not all residents are onboard.
“The more I learn about the RHNA process, the more unhappy I am about all the time and money cities throughout California have to spend trying to satisfy a system that will never produce much affordable housing,” said Los Altos Hills resident Ann Duwe, a vocal opponent of the housing element process.
Duwe and others pointed to a state auditor’s report last March that found flaws in the methodology that produced the RHNA numbers.
Anne Paulson of the Los Altos Affordable Housing Alliance clarified the auditor’s findings.
“If you read the California auditor’s report, it does say that some of the methods used to estimate RHNA were insufficiently rigorous,” she said. “But at no point does it say that the RHNA is too high. Indeed, in several cases the errors made the RHNA too low.”
In addition to the dramatic increase in mandated numbers for housing, lawmakers in recent years have added enforcement components to the process, allowing HCD to assess penalties ranging from loss of funding to loss of land-use controls for those failing to comply.
“(State officials) were doing housing laws, but they weren’t really enforcing them before,” Zornes said. “They had given a lot of flexibility to each jurisdiction. However, the pendulum really hasn’t moved much. And that’s the part that I do understand from the state’s perspective. Essentially, it’s, like, ‘Well, we’ve been giving you guys the opportunity for who knows how long? We need to have (more housing) actually happen now versus projecting decades from now. There are people who need housing today, so we need you to figure that out, guys.’”
“California has a severe housing shortage because of decades of underbuilding throughout the state,” Paulson said. “Jurisdictions like Los Altos and Los Altos Hills need to step up to do our fair share – the Los Altos and Los Altos Hills RHNA numbers are entirely reasonable and feasible. We’re delighted that Los Altos is about to adopt a housing element to meet this challenge, and we’re hopeful that Los Altos Hills will do the same.”
