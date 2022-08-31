Los Altos siblings Punhal and Naiel Chaudry developed a local following for their gulab jamun cupcakes, ras malai cakes and pastry-based riffs on falooda before hitting age 13.
Tasked with picking a recipe fit for a celebration that would be accessible for other local young cooks, they nominated “the ultimate chocolate mug cake” as a homemade treat that takes less than five minutes to make, requires no prior baking experience, but comes out with a hearty dose of dazzle.
The Ultimate Chocolate Mug Cake
• 4 tablespoons all-purpose flour
• 1 1/2 tablespoons cocoa powder
• 1/8 teaspoon baking soda
• 4 tablespoons granulated sugar
• 1/2 teaspoon instant coffee powder
• 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
• 3 tablespoons whole milk
• 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
Combine all dry ingredients in your favorite microwave-safe mug.
Add in all wet ingredients and mix well using fork.
Place mug in microwave and cook 1 minute, 35 seconds. Insert toothpick into center to check for readiness – it should come out clean.
It is best served warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and some toppings – sprinkles, chopped nuts,
fresh berries, Nutella, whipped cream and/or chocolate chips.
Tips
• You may need to adjust cooking time based on your microwave.
• Don’t pick a short mug, otherwise you will be left cleaning your microwave later. Any mug that’s 4 inches or taller will do.
• You can skip the coffee if you like, but it’s recommended for a richer chocolate flavor.
• If you want to make it vegan, use almond milk instead of whole milk.
