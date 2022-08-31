_8_31_CELEBRATIONS_recipe.jpg

Los Altos siblings Punhal and Naiel Chaudry developed a local following for their gulab jamun cupcakes, ras malai cakes and pastry-based riffs on falooda before hitting age 13.

Tasked with picking a recipe fit for a celebration that would be accessible for other local young cooks, they nominated “the ultimate chocolate mug cake” as a homemade treat that takes less than five minutes to make, requires no prior baking experience, but comes out with a hearty dose of dazzle.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.