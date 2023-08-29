Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Subscribers support the Los Altos Town Crier – please log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for reading!
Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
When celebrating the imminent arrival of a baby, creating a registry is the most practical and fun way to ensure friends and family shower you with the items you want and need the most.
Kick the effort off with the following registry-building tips and must-have items you may not have thought about including.
• Get practical. Such practical items as diapers, baby wipes, an odor-locking diaper bin, nursing bras and burping cloths may not be the ones you’re most excited about receiving as gifts, but you’ll be relieved to have them the day you bring your baby home.
• Weigh your stroller needs. Consider your lifestyle when selecting this big-ticket item. For example, if you want a streamlined stroller experience, you may want to opt for a full-sized model that can be used into the toddler years. If you’re athletic, you may prefer a jogger. Keep in mind that certain strollers, such as joggers, are not intended for newborns, so read the manufacturer’s recommendations and consult your pediatrician.
• Diversify your wish list. When creating any gift registry, it’s considerate to include items of varying price points, so add small-ticket items, too, such as bottle nipples, pacifiers and baby toiletries.
• Don’t forget tummy time. Tummytime is a key part of baby’s day, helping strengthen neck, back and core muscles. In your registry, be sure to include a pillow that will make tummy time comfy, and that is suitable for multiple stages of development, starting at birth. The fawn-shaped Prop & Play Tummy Time Pillow from VTech is not only adorable, its rattles, buttons and mirror will engage and entertain your baby, while introducing
vocabulary.
• Encourage growth. One of the most important items in your infant’s toy collection will be an activity gym that fosters development. Laying under the arch of the 6-in-1 Tunnel of Fun, your baby will enjoy a rainbow of colors and batting at the dangling animal toys. These sensory toys can be unclipped and attached to different parts of the 3-foot tunnel to encourage crawling. They can also be attached to strollers or packed into diaper bags for on-the-go crinkling, rattling and spinning. Plus, it features buttons and a light-up piano with different play modes and progressive levels, helping build vocabulary.
Your registry should also include toys that hone motor skills, like the 2-in-1 Roll & Discover Roller Drum, which features motion-activated sounds and music, rewarding little ones when they crawl after it, along with gears to turn, rollers to spin and a slider to slide.
• Plan for mess-free meals. Looking ahead, you can ease the transition to solids for baby with tools that make meal clean-up a breeze. Choices include a machine-washable splash mat to place under the high chair, along with a stain-resistant, silicone bib that catches food.
• Build a library. It’s never too early to introduce your child to the world of literature. One cool way to assemble your baby’s library is by suggesting that shower guests bring their favorite children’s book with them in lieu of a greeting card.
• Build a wardrobe. Turn your shower into an opportunity to design a fun and funky wardrobe for your baby. Transform one corner of the party into a craft zone. Supply attendees with solid-colored onesies and fabric paints and embolden them to get creative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments