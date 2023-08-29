it's a baby

Babies enjoy a rainbow of colors and batting at dangling toys. Sensory toys make great baby shower gifts. 

When celebrating the imminent arrival of a baby, creating a registry is the most practical and fun way to ensure friends and family shower you with the items you want and need the most. 

Kick the effort off with the following registry-building tips and must-have items you may not have thought about including. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.