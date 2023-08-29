Murder and celebration. An odd pairing that strangely works in the context of murder mystery parties – an interactive, immersive “whodunit” game.
I had heard of the concept of a murder mystery party a few years back, but I had never attended one until a couple of weeks ago.
From my understanding, it would be like the plot of the board game Clue combined with the immersive nature of an escape room.
Like any good party, this one had a theme: 1980s. And a week prior to the party, all attendees had to pick which character, and corresponding personality traits, they wanted to be. Most of the options were spoofs of recognizable characters. Al B. Backe was to be a “Terminator type” and “intimidating.” Keanu Heaves was to be a “Bill & Ted type” and “a total slacker dude.” Each party attendee, 15 in total, was expected to come in costume.
Upon arrival, everyone wrote their character’s name on a “Hi, my name is” name tag sticker and received an information packet detailing their character’s backstory from the designated narrator.
The narrator kicked off the party by explaining what happened the night of the murder and instructing everyone at the party to mingle and ask other partygoers questions to figure out whodunit.
But I had a problem. My packet said I was the murderer, and I should lie and deny throughout the entire party.
There were three clue-finding rounds. Between each round, the narrator would reveal additional clues, and each character’s packet would reveal suggested questions to ask specific characters. In my case, my packet clued me in on potential accusatory questions other characters might ask me. It was my job to make up a believable, and fake, story that would dissuade them from thinking I was the murderer.
Mocktail mixer
But just in case the murder mystery element of the party wasn’t enough to entertain guests, the host of this particular party decided to merge it with a mocktail competition. All guests had the option to bring ingredients to make a signature mocktail for the rest of the guests to taste (and for those who wanted it, a giant bottle of Kirkland Signature vodka was provided to turn the mocktails into cocktails – this was a necessity for me). Throughout the night, everyone was encouraged to taste all of the mocktails, allowing guests a moment of respite between grilling each other to find the murderer.
After the three rounds ended, which lasted for a couple of hours, it was time for guests to vote via QR code for the murderer and for their favorite mocktail. While my mocktail (a twist on a Shirley Temple) did not win, I still felt like a winner when I learned only four people voted for me being the murderer. (Maybe I should consider a career in improv.)
Overall, I’d say it was a fun, unique experience that I think would be appealing to a wide range of ages. And actually, I’d argue playing the murderer is the most fun role because you don’t have to stress over trying to figure out who the murderer is!
To throw your own murder mystery party, you can purchase murder mystery party packs online, print out the materials and assemble into booklets. (The hosts of this party opted to use FedEx.)
