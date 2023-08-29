Katherine Xu

Katherine Xu designs arrangements at 24:01 Florist in Los Altos. 

 

Flowers give life and vibrancy to any space; from roses to tulips, they delight the senses and bring joy to those who lay eyes on bouquets of perfect petals and designs. An excellent floral arrangement can also make a good event great. 

The use of flowers for decoration dates back to approximately 2686 BCE, according to Encyclopedia Britannica, with depictions of flowers in vases. More than 2,000 years later, in about 305 BCE, floral garlands and wreaths were popular in ancient Greece. 

Bouquet

Korean bouquets and floral arrangements include paper of various prints and designs. 

 

