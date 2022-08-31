_8_31_CELEBRATIONS_newbaby_0795.jpg

When a family brings home babies, the community can help by sending food and caring for big sibs.

 Courtesy of Ellie Angel

As an educator and a parent, I’ve strongly believed in the idea that it takes a village to raise and support children as they grow, and my kindergarten class delved into the idea of “acts of kindness” each year.

When I welcomed twins to my family this year, I witnessed firsthand how acts of care for new parents play an important role, especially when living far away from family. Little gestures – easy to do – can make a world of difference in supporting new parents as they get through the first few months and beyond. Even small check-ins build a sense of comfort that says, “You are not alone,” and “You will get through this.”

_8_31_CELEBRATIONS_newbaby_3335.jpg

Small gestures like dropping off a treat can help alleviate the isolation of life with a newborn.
_8_31_CELEBRATIONS_newbaby_4625.jpg

Bringing activities to entertain an older child supports the whole family when newborns come home. 
_8_31_CELEBRATIONS_newbaby.jpg

Buy-nothing and parenting groups often offer gently used baby supplies like seats at a good price. The social connection and community connectedness that comes from those exchanges is a fringe benefit just as important as the goods themselves. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.