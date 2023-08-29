clams n sausage

Now-in-season clams with sausage, above, make for a delicious dinner. At right, a moon-colored cocktail with warm spices and apple cider celebrates the season. 

 

Whether it’s dramatic clouds in the morning, the rolling fog of late afternoon or the stars dazzling the night sky, the heavens are a source of endless awe and inspiration. A dinner party that celebrates celestial bodies is the perfect addition to any September calendar. 

This September, the harvest moon – that great big, glorious and orange full moon that appears each harvest season – arrives in the night sky on a Friday. Which means Sept. 29 is the ideal evening for an outdoor dinner. If waiting until the end of the month doesn’t appeal, not to worry. I love hosting outdoor dinner parties all through early autumn. With the sun setting earlier than it had at the peak of summer, we can enjoy that stunning lightshow of the sun giving way to the moon as we toast the season’s change and welcome back the light jackets and jumpers that have sat unused.

A moon-colored cocktail with warm spices and apple cider celebrates the season. 

