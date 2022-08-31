Anna Bavor and Bryan Smith Ranch Wedding Hats and Boots

Anna Bavor and Bryan Smith married last spring in the heart of their shared cattle-raising community. The boots and hats in their bridal party were intended for practical use after the party was over.

 Lyndsey Garber

When Los Altos Hills native Anna Bavor (now Anna Smith) started planning her wedding to Bryan Smith, their shared world of ranches and rodeos defined the setting and its aesthetic.

They both work in livestock, now living in Byron and raising commercial beef in the East Bay Hills – if you’ve ever spotted cattle grazing nearby as you went for a hike, you’ve gotten a glimpse of how their beef gets raised.

Anna Bavor and Bryan Smith Ranch Wedding Fox Haven Barn

The hay barn at Fox Haven Ranch hosted Anna Bavor and Bryan Smith's wedding. 
Anna Bavor and Bryan Smith Ranch Wedding Brands in a row

Guests brought brands to add personal (occupational) marks to a barn door intended for the couple's home.
Anna Bavor and Bryan Smith Ranch Wedding Brands

Anna and Bryan created a new, joint brand for their new identity as a couple wedded in marriage and in their joint cattle-raising occupation. 

Eliza Ridgeway edits the Food & Wine, Camps, Bridal, Celebrations and Beyond the Classroom sections at the Town Crier, as well as reporting for all sections of the paper.

