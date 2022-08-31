08_24_22_CELEBRATIONS_birthdaystars.jpg

A variety of ornate stars await new-minted five-year-olds at the Mountain View Parent Nursery School in Los Altos. 

 Courtesy of MVPNS

Parents see the birthday treat bags coming home each week that have become a hallmark of modern school birthdays. But marking a young person’s birthday can happen live in the classroom, too, and two local preschools have developed signature ways to make space for a loooong anticipated moment.

At one cooperative preschool in Los Altos, traditions that combine anticipation and a moment’s satisfying arrival stretch back decades. At Mountain View Parent Nursery School – situated on Oak Avenue in Los Altos – teachers hand-make special felt birthday stars marked with the new number achieved by their 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. When your birthday (finally) arrives, you get to choose the color and design that fits you best and have your special star pinned on your shirt for the day.

_8_31_CELEBRATIONS_birthday_circle.jpg

Students carry their "earth" in orbits around a candle-sun with 12 months measured out, circling once for each year they've been alive, for the birthday celebration at Mountain View's Windsor Preschool. 

Eliza Ridgeway edits the Food & Wine, Camps, Bridal, Celebrations and Beyond the Classroom sections at the Town Crier, as well as reporting for all sections of the paper.

