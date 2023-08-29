happy lil beers

 

Ghostwood Beer’s Extra Crispy Lager is sure to liven up any festive gathering.

 Courtesy of Derek Wolfgram

When it comes to festive occasions like birthdays, showers, anniversaries or other life events, the first beverage that comes to mind for many celebrations is champagne or sparkling wine. It’s fizzy, festive and fun, and available in a wide variety of price ranges to match the significance of the milestone. 

Another great option is to enjoy a local craft beer – the diversity of flavor profiles is remarkable and much broader than what sparkling wines can bring to the party. From clean refreshing lagers to fruity flavorful IPAs, rich and decadent stouts and beers infused with fruit, coffee, spices or other unexpected ingredients, there are beers for every palate. 

