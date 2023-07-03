Alongside his legal work, Stephen Wu has been an active member of the Los Altos community through years of work with the Scouts of America. He recently received the Pacific Skyline Council’s Distinguished Citizen Award for his service to the Scouts.
“I’ve learned so much from my time with the Scouts of America that I have taken and used throughout my life and career,” Wu said. “The persistence and initiative that I learned has really paid off in a lot of ways.”
