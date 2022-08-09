The U.S. Treasury bond yield curve has been in the news again after recently turning negative. The financial media is trumpeting this event as an additional indicator that a recession will likely follow with a further concomitant stock market decline.

I suggest that this indicator is not especially useful in predicting either one.

