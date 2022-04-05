Have you ever looked at your brokerage or IRA account statement and discovered that one of the investments you thought was doing well is showing a negative unrealized gain?
If so, it doesn’t necessarily mean you’ve actually been losing money on that particular investment.
Here is a brief explanation of why we don’t use unrealized gains to calculate returns.
An investment’s unrealized gain is the difference between the price you paid for it (also called its “cost basis”) and its current market value. It is used primarily to determine how much of the investment is subject to income taxes when sold. If capital growth were the only source of returns, the unrealized gain should match the investment’s cumulative arithmetic return since purchase. This is commonly the case for nondividend paying stocks. But many stock and (especially) bond mutual funds and electronic funds transfers distribute dividends, interest and even capital gains periodically. These distributions may or may not be included in the unrealized gains depending on how they’re taxed.
Let’s take a simple example. Suppose you bought a bond mutual fund for $10,000 that distributes $100 in dividends in cash every month but has no capital growth (in other words, its market value remains at $10,000 throughout the year). At the end of the year, the difference between the cost basis and the market value (its unrealized gain) would be $0.
Does that mean the investment returned $0 for the year? No. The actual arithmetic return for the year was the capital gain plus the total distributions divided by the cost basis, or $0 + $1,200 divided by $10,000, which equals 12%. Quite a difference.
If you chose to have the distributions reinvested instead, the cost basis would have increased by $1,200 at the end of the year, as you made an additional $1,200 in purchases, and the market value also would have increased by the same amount because you now own that many more shares. The unrealized gain at that point would still be $0 ($11,200 - $11,200). And your arithmetic return still would be 12%.
It gets more complicated when a fund has capital gains distributions. They decrease the fund’s market value (because the fund is actually selling some of your shares and distributing the cash to you), but at the same time they increase the cost basis because the distributions have been taxed.
This is quite common with bond funds, which use such distributions to try to keep the cost per share in some narrow range (typically around $10). The result over time can be a growing negative unrealized gain in the position. As indicated above, this says nothing about returns but rather how much of your holding in the fund will be taxed when you liquidate it.
The examples above use simple arithmetic returns to explain the difference between unrealized gains and returns. But most mutual funds and financial planners actually use the time-weighted method to calculate returns (TWR) because it more accurately reflects the returns of each purchase over time. It’s beyond the scope of this article to explain TWR, but if you’re interested in having a better understanding of its nuts and bolts, your financial planner should be a good source for the explanation.
Los Altos resident Artie Green is a Certified Financial Planner and founder of Cognizant Wealth Advisors. For more information, visit cognizantwealth.com.