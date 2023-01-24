The year 2022 will go down in my book as the worst year in history for the U.S. investment markets. Why do I assert that so strongly? It’s because of what happened to bonds.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 lost 18.1%, making 2022 merely the seventh worst year since 1926. But that wasn’t the main story. The Bloomberg Barclay’s Aggregate Bond Index – which had never fallen by more than -2.9% since its inception in 1973 – declined by a whopping 13%. Ten-year U.S. Treasury bonds suffered a 16% loss, their worst return in nearly a century. The bond portion of a portfolio is supposed to act as a stabilizer against the volatility contributed by riskier assets such as stocks and real estate. And the safest bonds, such as U.S. Treasuries, typically shine during years with economic turmoil. Not this time.

