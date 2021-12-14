Jacqui Marchessini launched Mountain View Candle Company in the middle of the pandemic, making candles in her studio and delivering them to people’s doors. She has since expanded the business, opening an in-person store that offers candle-making experiences.
“I’ve always liked candles,” the Mountain View resident said of what inspired her to start the business. “I would always buy them, and I started making candles for the holidays as Christmas presents. I started doing a bit of research, seeing if I can make mine better – if I can incorporate some proprietary blends and things like that. I always take gambles, but it really became a hobby about four years ago.”
In addition to delivering handmade candles in the early days of her business, Marchessini held do-it-yourself candle workshops over Zoom. She would put together a DIY kit, deliver or ship it, and walk customers through the process of making their own candles at home.
Mountain View Candle Company officially opened its brick-and-mortar store Sept. 24, following what Marchessini described as a successful run as an online-only business.
Requiring masks and following county COVID protocols, she leads candle-making classes, showcases artists’ creations and sells a variety of handmade candles.
“We have decorated it really nice, with a very homey feel, so you can relax,” Marchessini said. “If you come in, we have a wall of jars of candle vessels. You choose your color, and then I would sit with you, show you how to wick it and show you how to blend in fragrances.”
Mountain View Candle Company’s fragrance list includes season-appropriate fragrances, as well as signature holiday and romantic fragrances.
“Then we would help you mix in your color, and see if you want to add some jewels or crystals for your wax,” Marchessini said. “The whole process takes about an hour, depending on how much time you’re spending on fragrance blending, which takes some time.”
Marchessini also has worked to open up the store’s space to local creators, highlighting the collaborative nature of the art and giving candlemakers a space to advertise their work. Several of them are selling their work, she added, with 100% of the proceeds donated to a different nonprofit organization each month.
The company’s candles are plant-based, according to Marchessini, made of soy wax that is a renewable resource and nontoxic. The store sells signature candles – with titles such as “Mermaid” and “Sophia” – along with sprinkle candles and specialty items that include tea light holders and wax melts.
Mountain View Candle Company is located at 320 Mountain View Ave. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. For more information, visit mountainviewcandleco.com.