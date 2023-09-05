For Los Altos residents in search of cannabis, visiting a dispensary can be a trek. The city banned retail dispensaries in 2018, and the ordinance is not expected to go up in smoke anytime soon.

Los Altos enacted its cannabis ban two years after Proposition 64 passed in 2016, which allowed for the sale of cannabis products to those 21 years and older in California.

