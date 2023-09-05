For Los Altos residents in search of cannabis, visiting a dispensary can be a trek. The city banned retail dispensaries in 2018, and the ordinance is not expected to go up in smoke anytime soon.
Los Altos enacted its cannabis ban two years after Proposition 64 passed in 2016, which allowed for the sale of cannabis products to those 21 years and older in California.
According to city of Los Altos spokesperson Sonia Lee, the city council authorized the ban after residents expressed concern about cannabis sales in the city.
“Following a period of community outreach and staff research, the city council supported the ordinance prohibiting the commercial sale and outdoor cultivation of cannabis within the city,” Lee said. “The ordinance has not changed since it was enacted.”
In an Open City Hall online survey conducted before the city council voted 4-1 in favor of the ordinance, more than 60% of 361
respondents opposed retail cannabis sales. Residents who spoke out during council meetings contested the cultivation of cannabis plants, most noting that the plants’ smell would be a nuisance.
Kim Mosley, Los Altos Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, said she hadn’t heard of any opposition from community members over the dispensary ban.
“I am not aware of any community opposition to the current policy that prevents a dispensary from opening in Los Altos.”
However, Los Altos consumers are allowed to have their cannabis and associated products delivered to their homes from dispensaries operating in other cities.
While dispensaries and growing cannabis, regardless of the number of plants, in Los Altos are prohibited, retailers that provide smoke and vape products can operate in Los Altos.
No dispensaries have expressed interest to the city in operating in Los Altos, according to assistant to the city manager Anthony Carnesecca, and Mosley said the chamber hasn’t been contacted by dispensaries either.
