As real estate agents, oftentimes when we are asked to come and view an older home that we will represent for sale, we walk into a loved and lived-in home and take time to study it – around, upward and down.

We can feel a home that has been loved and lived in with years of memories and cherished items: old skateboards and roller skates hanging in the garage; garden tools that have seen better days but could still be used to dig and shape a current garden; white casserole dishes with blue designs that have been the vehicle for delicious meals to neighbors in need or local holiday gatherings; or initials carved into the cement years ago.

