For me, it was Ebbets Field in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn in 1953. I was a 6-year-old following my dad and two older brothers through the turnstile that changed my life.

Do you remember the first time you walked into a ballpark, stadium or arena to see a professional sporting event? Is it indelibly etched into your memory, or only a wisp?

