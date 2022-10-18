For me, it was Ebbets Field in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn in 1953. I was a 6-year-old following my dad and two older brothers through the turnstile that changed my life.
Do you remember the first time you walked into a ballpark, stadium or arena to see a professional sporting event? Is it indelibly etched into your memory, or only a wisp?
While watching the Major League Baseball All-Star Game over the summer, it hit me that the naming of sports venues has become an ongoing Cuisinart of corporations – both in business and otherwise.
The Brooklyn Dodgers became the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1958 when they switched coasts to play at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in front of 78,672 fans at their first game. Dodger Stadium opened in 1962. It is the oldest baseball park in the MLB west of the Mississippi and one of the oldest three, with Fenway Park and Wrigley Field.
Dodger Stadium has been Dodger Stadium for 60 years without any naming-rights partner.
Look at these stadiums and arenas in the Bay Area to see how many logos have been splashed across their homes and taken down over time. How many of these corporate entities are in business?
Take the current home of the San Francisco Giants. It has been called Pacific Bell Park, SBC Park, AT&T Park and now Oracle Park over the 23 years they’ve played there. Before that, the Giants shared what was originally known as Candlestick Park with the San Francisco 49ers, who left for Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara in 2014. Candlestick was renamed 3Com Park in 1995 and Monster Park in 2004.
The Golden State Warriors moved from Oakland to San Francisco in 2019 to play in the brand-new Chase Center. Before that, the Dubs played at what was originally known as the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Arena (from 1966 through 1996). It was renamed The Arena in Oakland in 1997 and then Oracle Arena in 2006.
Next door, what was first called the Oakland Alameda County Coliseum – home of the Oakland A’s and former home of the Oakland Raiders – has undergone several name changes since the 1960s. They include Network Associates Coliseum, McAfee Coliseum, Overstock.com Coliseum, O.co Coliseum and RingCentral Coliseum (its current name).
Moving south, the home of the San Jose Sharks has also changed identities multiple times since opening in 1993. Established as the San Jose Arena, it has since been known as Compaq Center, then HP Pavilion and now SAP Center.
Just beyond the Bay Area, the Sacramento Kings played at what’s been known as ARCO Arena, Power Balance Pavilion and Sleep Train Arena before moving downtown to the new Golden 1 Center in 2016.
I still get confused calling the Giants ballpark Oracle after Oracle traveled across the Bay Bridge and grew from being an arena in Oakland to a baseball stadium in San Francisco.
Andy Dolich operates Dolich & Associates, a sports consultancy, in Los Altos. A local resident, he has more than 30 years of experience as an executive for professional baseball, basketball, football, hockey and soccer teams.
