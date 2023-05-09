Even though there has been quite a push away from using natural gas in homes, the reality is that approximately 99% of homes in this community have a gas line plumbed to their house.
Depending on which side of the fence you’re on, that’s either good or bad.
One issue surrounding the use of gas is the potential for a gas leak after a serious earthquake. To help minimize potential damage, some homeowners have chosen to install automatic gas shutoff valves that are triggered by ground shaking, as you might experience with an earthquake.
Q: What are the advantages of having a shutoff valve installed?
A: With a strong earthquake, the potential exists for a gas line to rupture. This could occur at an internal appliance (gas stove, heater, dryer, etc.), at an external device (pool heater, hot-water heater, fire pit, etc.) or at the meter itself. An earthquake shutoff valve will shut off the supply of gas from your meter to all of your home’s gas-fired devices, potentially protecting you from a hazardous gas leak.
Q: What are the disadvantages of a shutoff valve?
A: There are several that are more inconveniences than anything else. If there is an earthquake and your gas shuts off but there is no damage, you’ll need to “reset” the valve to allow the gas to flow again. Homeowners might be able to do this themselves, but it might need to be reset by a professional (PG&E or a plumber). Also, if the supply is shut off and then restarted, devices with a gas pilot light may need to be relit, which can be a bit more of a headache.
Shutoff valves tend to be sensitive, which means they might shut off the gas if you just bump the gas meter with your wheelbarrow, for example. Our dog knocked over a rake that fell on the meter, shutting off the gas.
Q: How will I know if my gas got shut off by the earthquake valve?
A: The fastest way to check is to go to any gas appliance (stove, oven, firepit, etc.) and see if you have a full supply of gas. It may come on very weakly with just a bit of gas in the line, but it won’t burn for long. You may notice that your hot water heater is no longer making hot water – this is a sure sign something is up and you should have it checked out.
Q: Can I reset it myself or relight my water heater?
A: Absolutely. It’s fairly easy, but only do it if you know what you’re doing. The gas has been shut off, so you just need to reset the valve and then relight anything with a pilot light.
If you ever smell gas, you should get out of the area immediately, call 911 and then call PG&E.
Owen Halliday is a longtime Los Altos resident and realtor who manages the Christie’s-Sereno office in downtown Los Altos. Call him at (650) 492-0062 or email Owen@Sereno.com.
