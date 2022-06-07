In response to stubbornly high inflation, the Federal Reserve has been steadily raising interest rates, and indicated the trend will probably continue for the foreseeable future.
The question many are asking: How will this impact the housing market?
First, some context. Interest rates are still rather low, compared to the past 40-50 years. Many of us remember interest rates in the 12-16% range, even occasionally hitting the 18% mark. Just to put that in perspective, with a $1 million loan at 16%, your interest payment alone would be $160,000 per year, or $13,333 per month. At a 5% rate, your interest payment would be less than $4,200.
Q: How do rising interest rates impact buyers?
A: For every 1% increase in the interest rate, buyers’ buying power decreases by approximately 10%. For example, for buyers who were preapproved for a $2 million loan on a $2.5 million house, as the interest rate goes up, they would only qualify for a $1.8 million loan, no longer able to qualify to buy that house.
Q: Will increasing interest rates impact pricing?
A: Probably. As money becomes more expensive to borrow, buyers tend to reduce the amount they are willing to pay. As you have undoubtedly heard, many houses have been selling way over their asking prices. I see this trend diminishing as we move forward with higher interest rates.
Q: Where do you see the greatest impact on housing demand?
A: As buyers qualify for smaller loan amounts, they tend to be driven down in the market toward lower-priced options. For some, it means they will no longer be able to qualify for even the lowest-priced homes and may opt to look at condos/townhomes or search in lower-priced areas farther away from Silicon Valley.
Q: How does it impact higher-end markets like Los Altos and Los Altos Hills?
A: The impacts of higher interest rates tend be reduced in areas that are less dependent on traditional loans. Many buyers in this area are using cash reserves, stock options or loans based on their portfolios.
Q: Does this mean I should sell my house now, before interest rates go up even more?
A: It depends. If you were going to be selling anyway and were just waiting for the right time, make your decision based on what is the best timing for you. If you weren’t thinking about selling, don’t sell now just because the interest rates are headed up.
Q: Do rising interest rates impact appraisals?
A: Not directly, but as buying power decreases, a buyer’s ability to make up an appraisal shortfall may decrease as well. We may begin to see more contingent offers, waiting to see if the appraisal comes in “at value.”
Q: How do rising interest rates impact someone who already has a loan?
A: Many people have fixed-rate mortgages these days, so they will not be impacted. Those with adjustable-rate mortgages will see their monthly payments increase. Credit card interest rates will go up as well, which could impact a buyer’s credit score, thus reducing the amount a buyer will qualify for. That, in turn, could reduce the amount buyers can/are willing to pay for a house. When the cost of money goes up, it tends to reduce the amount someone is willing to spend.
Longtime Los Altos resident Owen Halliday is a realtor who manages the Christie’s-Sereno office in downtown Los Altos. Call him at (650) 492-0062 or email Owen@Sereno.com.
