The nonprofit Women Entrepreneurs Launch (WELA) is scheduled to host a Business, Food and Art Showcase noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Los Altos United Methodist Church, 655 Magdalena Ave.

The free event will feature approximately 40 women-owned vendors, a woman DJ, dancers, food, face painting, live demonstrations, free gifts and raffle prizes.

