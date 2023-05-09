The nonprofit Women Entrepreneurs Launch (WELA) is scheduled to host a Business, Food and Art Showcase noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Los Altos United Methodist Church, 655 Magdalena Ave.
The free event will feature approximately 40 women-owned vendors, a woman DJ, dancers, food, face painting, live demonstrations, free gifts and raffle prizes.
“The goal is to connect business owners with the local community,” said Upuia Ahkiong, founder of WELA and owner of Kua Body Studios in Los Altos.
Event-goers can taste food by local women-owned businesses, including Mediterranean Home Cooking and Snack Dragon, and view art by Creatif, VAAI and AWArt.
Ahkiong founded WELA in 2016 during Women’s History Month with a mission to provide business support to women-owned businesses.
