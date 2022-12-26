Over the past few years, Major League Baseball has created a number of self-inflicted business wounds – a lockout, shutting down 40 Minor League teams, ongoing stadium problems with Oakland and Tampa Bay – all while attendance diminished significantly due to the pandemic.

A clear victory was the Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa, which came and went as if in a dream. In addition, the long overdue induction of Negro League legend Buck O’Neil into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown was a significant event to celebrate.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.