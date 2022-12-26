Over the past few years, Major League Baseball has created a number of self-inflicted business wounds – a lockout, shutting down 40 Minor League teams, ongoing stadium problems with Oakland and Tampa Bay – all while attendance diminished significantly due to the pandemic.
A clear victory was the Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa, which came and went as if in a dream. In addition, the long overdue induction of Negro League legend Buck O’Neil into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown was a significant event to celebrate.
So, why not stage the next Field of Dreams game at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Ala., or a venue in or around Kansas City, the home of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum? The business-building opportunities for baseball are significant.
I have spent my adult life in the sports business world, 14 of those years as an executive with the Oakland A’s (1980-1994). We promoted several events celebrating the rich history of Oakland-born African American players before and after Jackie Robinson broke the color line in 1947. In the mid-1980s, we proudly presented a major Birmingham Black Barons/Negro League night at the Coliseum.
The history books show that Rickwood Field was a true field of dreams for hundreds of Black ballplayers who were restricted from playing in the majors until 1947. This would be a wonderfully proactive way for MLB to create a national teamwork-focused celebration including the groups below. It also would show millions of baseball fans around the country that the game of baseball has heart, soul and commitment to true diversity. It could underscore that successful entities exemplify teamwork, leadership and trust in our increasingly divided country.
Willie Mays was born in Westfield, Ala., which is just 9 miles from Birmingham’s Rickwood Field. You can’t make this up.
Rickwood is also the oldest professional ballpark in the United States. Mays is now 91, and Rachel Robinson, Jackie’s wife, is 100. Think of the history that they represent in the fight for equality in our country.
Andy Dolich operates Dolich & Associates, a sports consultancy, in Los Altos. A local resident, he has more than 30 years of experience as an executive for professional baseball, basketball, football, hockey and soccer teams.
