Los Altos

1210 Altamead Drive, Takhar Trust to Akshay Living Trust for $3,350,000

1180 Runnymead Drive, McCallion Family Trust to K. & M. Baroughi for $4,250,000

741 Sunshine Court, K. McCabe to T. Yao for $4,220,000

Mountain View

134 Beatrice Street, P. & C. Taylor to E. & K. Kwong for $2,000,000

132 Centre Street, M. Kenig to Z. & X. Chen for $2,830,000

164 Cottonwood Court, Morton Trust to Mader Family Trust for $1,525,000

372 Loreto Street, N. Mandagere to S. & Y. Teng for $2,500,000

500 W. Middlefield Road No. 153, R. Tseng to K. Desai for $1,000,500

1958 Montecito Avenue, Redwoods at Montecito LLC to S. & J. Yoon for $2,188,000

128 Palmer Avenue, Manov Family Trust to J. Catanzaro for $2,475,000

255 S. Rengstorff Avenue No. 125, K. Leung to R. & K. Rao for $670,000

25 Sherland Avenue Unit A, Lao Family Trust to A. & T. Roy for $1,689,000

49 Showers Drive Unit T408, Home Light Real Estate II LLC to Y. & Y. Chen for $1,415,000

49 Showers Drive Unit Y477, B. Xue to H. & O. Rezchykov for $1,650,000

2344 Toledo Terrace, MV Maravilla 2019 LLC to X. Zheng for $1,725,000

357 Walker Drive, M. Payne to Q. & L. Hu for $2,070,000

Cupertino

10138 Cass Place, 10138 Cass Place, Kozen Trust to H. & P. Fang for $3,350,000

10248 Cold HarborAvenue, Wagner Trust to S. & O. Ghasemalizadeh for $3,008,000

22330 Homestead Road No. 218,

A. & J. Fu to M. Villa for $1,050,000

13215 Peacock Court, L. Remedios to Y. & Y. Meng for $4,280,000

11721 Southshore Court, A. & S. Datar to Y. & Y. Wu for $2,880,000

10548 S. Tantau Avenue, Lau Trust to L. & J. Zhai for $1,958,000

Overall

Los Altos

Total sales: 3

Highest sale: $4,250,000

Lowest sale: $3,350,000

Average sale: $3,940,000

Mountain View

Total sales: 14

Highest sale: $2,830,000

Lowest sale: $670,000

Average sale: $1,826,800

Cupertino

Total sales: 6

Highest sale: $4,280,000

Lowest sale: $1,050,000

Average sale: $2,754,300

Date obtained from public county records and provided by Cal RE-source.