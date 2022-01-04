Los Altos
1210 Altamead Drive, Takhar Trust to Akshay Living Trust for $3,350,000
1180 Runnymead Drive, McCallion Family Trust to K. & M. Baroughi for $4,250,000
741 Sunshine Court, K. McCabe to T. Yao for $4,220,000
Mountain View
134 Beatrice Street, P. & C. Taylor to E. & K. Kwong for $2,000,000
132 Centre Street, M. Kenig to Z. & X. Chen for $2,830,000
164 Cottonwood Court, Morton Trust to Mader Family Trust for $1,525,000
372 Loreto Street, N. Mandagere to S. & Y. Teng for $2,500,000
500 W. Middlefield Road No. 153, R. Tseng to K. Desai for $1,000,500
1958 Montecito Avenue, Redwoods at Montecito LLC to S. & J. Yoon for $2,188,000
128 Palmer Avenue, Manov Family Trust to J. Catanzaro for $2,475,000
255 S. Rengstorff Avenue No. 125, K. Leung to R. & K. Rao for $670,000
25 Sherland Avenue Unit A, Lao Family Trust to A. & T. Roy for $1,689,000
49 Showers Drive Unit T408, Home Light Real Estate II LLC to Y. & Y. Chen for $1,415,000
49 Showers Drive Unit Y477, B. Xue to H. & O. Rezchykov for $1,650,000
2344 Toledo Terrace, MV Maravilla 2019 LLC to X. Zheng for $1,725,000
357 Walker Drive, M. Payne to Q. & L. Hu for $2,070,000
Cupertino
10138 Cass Place, 10138 Cass Place, Kozen Trust to H. & P. Fang for $3,350,000
10248 Cold HarborAvenue, Wagner Trust to S. & O. Ghasemalizadeh for $3,008,000
22330 Homestead Road No. 218,
A. & J. Fu to M. Villa for $1,050,000
13215 Peacock Court, L. Remedios to Y. & Y. Meng for $4,280,000
11721 Southshore Court, A. & S. Datar to Y. & Y. Wu for $2,880,000
10548 S. Tantau Avenue, Lau Trust to L. & J. Zhai for $1,958,000
Overall
Los Altos
Total sales: 3
Highest sale: $4,250,000
Lowest sale: $3,350,000
Average sale: $3,940,000
Mountain View
Total sales: 14
Highest sale: $2,830,000
Lowest sale: $670,000
Average sale: $1,826,800
Cupertino
Total sales: 6
Highest sale: $4,280,000
Lowest sale: $1,050,000
Average sale: $2,754,300
Date obtained from public county records and provided by Cal RE-source.