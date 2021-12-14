Los Altos

62 S. Clark Avenue, G. & A. Sud to F. & M. Khanna for $4,550,000

100 First Street No. 217, LGM Investment LLC to Fads Family Trust for $2,798,000

107 Higgins Avenue, C. & N. Mesel to H. & Y. Zhu for $5,100,000

400 La Prenda Road, Innovative Homes LLC to D. & G. Xing for $5,650,000

239 Marich Way, A. Guralas to Mao Family Trust for $3,300,000

974 Mercedes Avenue, B. Weinstein to F. & R. Dwivedi for $3,700,000

1595 Morton Avenue, Ranelagh Trust to Mehta Trust for $5,550,000

484 Orange Avenue, Aerie Trust to V. & S. Tan for $4,898,000

1024 Seena Avenue, Roche Family Trust to Bobbarjung-Rao Trust for $4,125,000

250 Stratford Place, H. Survivors to J. & H. You for $4,400,000

24213 Summerhill Avenue, Bernacchi Trust to H. & J. Zhang for $5,822,000

360 University Avenue, Nemeth Family Trust to Stark Trust for $4,750,000

Los Altos Hills

12864 Viscaino Road, B. Dehlinger to M. & A. Shah for $4,570,000

Mountain View

2461 Benjamin Drive, Woodhull Family Trust to S. & S. Chetty for $2,610,000

181 Del Medio Avenue No. 302, J. Chien to J. & Y. Wang for $765,000

1101 W. El Camino Real No. 117, X. Hu to H. & S. Liu for $900,000

183 Hamwood Terrace, J. & J. Hsieh to J. Zhang for $1,600,000

182 Isis Court, B. Li to C. Wang for $1,365,000

230 Jason Way, W. Janssen to G. & F. Mai for $2,150,000

112 Magnolia Lane, Mitchner Trust to L. & T. Yu for $2,000,000

725 Mariposa Avenue No. 207, S. Prohaska to Lawrence Properties LLC for $800,000

2469 Marjorie Court, J. & M. Park to R. Kachemir for $2,365,000

417 Mountain Laurel Court, Lee Trust to M. & A. Gueniot for $1,928,000

1738 Plaza Court, F. Wright to T. & C. Chou for $2,121,000

255 S. Rengstorff Avenue No. 130, K. Nelson to L. & J. Hansen for $775,000

1921 Rock Street No. 30, J. Barton to W. & M. Liu for $928,500

311 Scarlett Terrace, Redwoods at Montecito LLC to LYQ Trust for $1,950,000

323 Scarlett Terrace, Redwoods at Montecito LLC to Y. & T. Cheung for $1,826,000

2255 Showers Drive No. 371, Tay-Lee Family Trust to D. & F. Prakash for $1,450,000

2723 Saint Giles Lane, Weller Trust to S. & C. Cao for $3,456,000

801 Sonia Way, K. Wharton to S. & B. Ni for $2,570,000

709 Sylvan Avenue, Nobriga Family Trust to S. & M. Malu for $2,400,000

2346 Toledo Circle, MV Maravilla 2019 LLC to S. & C. Ding for $1,720,000

2348 Toledo Circle, MV Maravilla 2019 LLC to S. & B. Shih for $1,969,000

59 Tyrella Court, P. Kancheria to G. & D. Hong for $1,579,000

Cupertino

10745 N. De Anza Boulevard No. 117, Kim Family Trust to K. & T. Xu for $1,095,000

10559 Felton Way, F. Zhu to Goyal Family Trust for $4,250,000

22305 Rancho Deep Cliff Drive, Ewan Family Trust to Y. & Y. Sun for $1,780,000

20725 Scofield Drive, Hoyt Trust to L. & J. Wu for $2,950,000

Overall

Los Altos

Total sales: 12

Lowest sale: $2,798,000

Highest sale: $5,822,000

Average sale: $4,553,600

Los Altos Hills

Total sales: 1

Average sale: $4,570,000

Mountain View

Total sales: 22

Lowest sale: $765,000

Highest sale: $3,456,000

Average sale: $1,783,100

Cupertino

Total sales: 4

Lowest sale: $1,095,000

Highest sale: $4,250,000

Average sale: $2,518,800

– Cal REsource