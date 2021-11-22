Los Altos
714 Arroyo Road, Heley Family Trust to E. & S. Kolay for $6,010,000
1691 Austin Avenue, Loretz Construction Inc. to A. & P. Mittal for $4,995,000
1614 Clay Drive, Trautman Family Trust to L. & M. Thattai for $4,400,000
1988 Deodara Drive, M. Palomo to
O. & M. Lee for $3,815,000
275 E. Edith Avenue, Clifford Trust to S. & K. Chen for $4,460,000
1 W. Edith Avenue Unit B210, Green Trust to Huang Trust for $1,380,000
2037 El Sereno Avenue, Fosnaugh Trust to M. & P. Aragonda for $3,450,000
561 Fremont Avenue, M. Castain to Valentine Family Trust for $3,200,000
476 Guadalupe Drive, L. Gulbransen to Koduvayur Trust for $4,150,000
311 Hawthorne Avenue, R. Roman to SF21G LLC for $3,800,000
428 Hawthorne Avenue, K. & A. Najarian to J. & M. McCoy for $5,508,000
830 Laverne Way, Stoneham Trust to Laverne Homes LLC for $5,000,000
648 Leaf Court, Morgan Trust to M. & D. Punjani for $4,930,000
96 Los Altos Avenue, Limbach Family Trust to Camp Trust for $5,425,000
1400 Montclaire Place, C. Song to Ma Trust for $4,450,000
500 Patrick Way, E. 1997 to Y. & W. Gong for $4,500,000
1563 Plateau Avenue, F. Komlos to R. & H. Chen for $4,280,000
1001 Ray Avenue, Valerie Trust to P. & S. Patel for $4,025,000
682 N. San Antonio Road, Rainy Day Holdings LLC to Filo Family Trust for $2,287,500
575 Tyndall Street No. 1, Saito-Tun Family Trust to Biggs Trust for $1,265,000
Los Altos Hills
11880 Francemont Drive, Hirsch Trust to G. & N. O’Rourke for $5,150,000
25703 Lomita Linda Court, Stitt Trust to M. & K. Yadappanvar for $9,550,000
11000 Magdalena Road, W. Budworth to V. & S. Mohsenzadegan for $4,028,000
13641 Roble Alto Court, J. Pavlina to F. & L. Sun for $5,000,000
Mountain View
1296 Abraham Court, K. Toraskar to I. & H. Unlu for $2,565,000
1550 Alison Avenue, W. Chen to X. & Y. Cui for $2,930,000
2466 Alvin Street, E. Todd to D. & W. Chang for $2,058,000
1063 Bonita Avenue, Y. Wang to X. & B. Yang for $2,020,000
275 Calderon Avenue, Summerhill Calderon Avenue LLC to Pbhbgbjk Calderon LLC for $5,310,000
2052 Colony Street, Y. & N. Barry to M. Liu for $1,405,000
2088 Colony Street, Maldonado Trust to C. & J. Alcazar for $975,000
108 Dalma Drive, White Trust to M. & N. Chandrasekaran for $2,050,000
1109 Doyle Place, Kanze Family Trust to M. & H. Wong-Toi for $2,325,000
100 W. El Camino Real No. 62, B. Ng to M. & M. Andonov for $978,000
1059 Jackson Street, P. Chandran to K. & J. Owen for $2,000,000
50 E. Middlefield Road No. 15, N. & O. Sharon to I. & N. Singh for $799,000
642 Midrock Cors, Suzuki Trust to G. Martinez for $1,010,000
1956 Montecito Avenue, Redwoods at Montecito LLC to Y. & J. He for $1,962,000
344 Oaktree Drive No. 1305, M. Lai to Y. Zhang for $1,280,000
189 Ortega Avenue, Larraux Family Trust to W. Miao for $1,075,000
733 Reflection Way, T. Hasegawa to P. & S. Palkar for $1,765,000
765 N. Rengstorff Avenue No. 22, K. Latham to D. Huang for $1,000,000
2328 Rock Street, MV Maravilla 2019 LLC to C. & S. Kang for $1,644,000
324 Scarlett Terrace, Redwoods at Montecito LLC to E. & Y. Kim for $1,499,000
2105 Showers Drive, Ma Trust to S. & M. Ebtehaj for $1,277,000
1916 Silverwood Avenue, H. Lee to J. Luther for $895,000
656 Taylor Court, Walker Drive LLC to R. Li for $828,000
2340 Toledo Circle, MV Maravilla 2019 LLC to E. & D. Tang for $1,875,000
1527 Tyler Park Way, A. & B. Khorashadi to M. & D. Kirkby for $1,526,000
Cupertino
21181 Hazelbrook Drive, Bowers Survivors Trust to S. & W. Wu for $3,235,000
19899 Lindenbrook Lane, Y. & V. Liu to L. & M. Wu for $2,500,000
20860 McClellan Road, Carlotto Trust to District McClellan LLC for $7,300,000
10172 Parish Place, Sallan Family Trust to J. & S. Han for $1,860,000
1468 Primrose Way, P. & R. Ramchurn to Home Light Hms R/E LLC for $2,850,000
10138 Ridgeway Drive, Veenaramesh Family Trust to S. & Y. Yoon for $1,850,000
7689 Squirewood Way, Habeeb Family Trust B to M. & Y. Zhang for $2,400,000
19999 Stevens Creek Boulevard No. 219, Baliga Family Trust to A. Baskaran for $940,000
20500 Town Center Lane No. 271, D. Yu to A. Boone for $280,000
Overall
Los Altos
Total sales: 20
Lowest sale: $1,265,000
Highest sale: $6,010,000
Average sale: $4,066,500
Los Altos Hills
Total sales: 4
Lowest sale: $4,028,000
Highest sale: $9,550,000
Average sale: $5,932,000
Mountain View
Total sales: 25
Lowest sale: $799,000
Highest sale: $5,310,000
Average sale: $1,722,000
Cupertino
Total sales: 9
Lowest sale: $280,000
Highest sale: $7,300,000
Average sale: $2,579,400
Transaction information is obtained from public county records and is provided by Cal REsource.